OXFORD University prohibits theme parties in case they give offense.

The student association warns that ‘pastors and cakes’ events can form stereotypes for men and women in a highly objectified and / or sexualised role.

The University of Oxford prohibits ‘cowboys and Indians’ and ‘vicar and cakes’ parties in case they offend. Credit: Getty – Contributor

Wearing dressing should also be treated with care so as not to offend other genders.

The student body provides guidance on its website for ‘bops’ of toffs under the heading ‘Inclusive practice for events’.

It emphasizes that it is not intended to “suppress student self-expression by the clothing they wear.” . . but is here to help everyone feel good! “

“Strongly sexualized themes can have a dire effect on marginalized communities.”

“Entz events with very gender-related themes are a welfare issue because there is usually an implicit or explicit gender gap, and for anyone who does not identify with traditional binary gender roles, this can be problematic.”

The advice adds: “Entz events with culturally appropriate themes (such as Cowboys and Indians, Arabian Nights) or that are otherwise racially or culturally insensitive, BAME and international students can cause them to feel left out or anxious.”

It adds that if organizers have doubts, they should make a note to prevent guests from avoiding offensive outfits.

The conclusion with: “To make all students feel more comfortable, you can put a note on the door of the bop and state on every Facebook page or email ad that students should be able to express themselves in a way through their clothing their choice without judgment.

“However, clothing that is offensive and disturbing to fellow students and others should be avoided”. “

