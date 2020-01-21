MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Oxford Properties Group has announced an ambitious plan to transform 53 hectares of parking spaces around a Mississauga, Ont. shopping center in a large mixed-use community with 37 towers.

The Toronto-based real estate giant says it plans to build more than 18,000 residential units, along with community buildings, parks and modern office space around the Square One shopping center as part of the multi-decades, phased project in the city center. .

Oxford says that more than half of the units will be rental apartments, but has not committed to affordable housing.

It claims that the development of 1.7 million square meters (18 million square feet) is the largest mixed-use development in Canadian history in Canadian history.

Oxford, owned by the Ontario Employee Pension Fund (OMERS), cooperates with Alberta Investment Management Corp. for general development and Daniels Corp. for the first phase.

Groundbreaking on the first two residential towers, with 402 rental apartments and 575 condo units, is planned for this summer. An additional 5,000 homes are expected to be launched in the next five to seven years.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

The Canadian press