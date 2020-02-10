Owners pay for not shoveling snow

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=snow%2Cdisappointment%2Coverall-negative%2Cmilwaukee%2Creal-estate%2Csnow-storms-and-blizzards%2Cweather%2Cweather%2Cweather&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal&ssts=news%2Flocal%2Fmilwaukee&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Virginia Smith creates her sidewalk in front of her house on North 8th Street in Milwaukee in January 2019. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

As soon as the snow stops falling, the clock starts ticking – scooping on public sidewalks. And some owners were destroyed.

It stopped snowing around 6 pm. Sunday, so you’re on the clock.

While most residents rushed to remove the snow that has fallen to Wisconsin so far, hundreds of owners received a fine or indictment from the cities of Milwaukee, West Allis, Racine, and Waukesha.

In the city of Milwaukee between October and January, 440 properties were fined for not creating the sidewalks.

Although winter has been mild by Wisconsin standards, city officials have been monitoring complaints from frustrated neighbors.

According to the city ordinance, property owners must remove snow from public sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow stops. Failure to do so may result in a $ 50 quote. The fine is increased to $ 75 for those who receive multiple quotes in a year.

If an owner, especially the elderly and the disabled, cannot remove the snow, he can contact the Snow Sidewalk Clearing Program – email [email protected] or call (414) 286-3517.

The city of West Allis, like other municipalities, investigates every complaint that snow is not being shoveled. If the city believes that a sidewalk or fire hydrant is in violation, the city will charge owners $ 100 to have a contractor remove the snow and an additional $ 1 per foot of removed snow.

The city also charges $ 25 if fire hydrants are not scooped.

Dan Adamczyk, supervisor of the West Allis district, said from October 2019 to the end of January that 90 accommodations were charged.

“Every snowstorm we need to look at 60 to 80 properties that are known for places that don’t create, along with nuisance abandoned properties,” Adamczyk said.

One issue West Allis had this year, Adamczyk said, was that property owners did not remove snow from the corners at busy intersections.

“We were focused on cleaning those corners,” Adamczyk said, adding that the city “made hundreds of phone calls” to owners and contractors to clear the bends.

The mild winter has influenced the number of mentioned properties.

Adamczyk said years ago that it was normal to fine 200 properties after a snowstorm.

Waukesha and Racine

The city of Waukesha is a bit milder with property owners – at least in the beginning.

Dustin Nolan, public works engineer for the city of Waukesha, said the city first issues warnings and then follows up to make sure the snow and ice are cleared.

“We’ve been chasing them for the past few weeks,” Nolan said in January.

If the owner has not cleared the snow and ice, the city uses a contractor to clean the sidewalks and the landowner invoices $ 2 per linear foot. Owners are fined $ 25 for a disabled curb that has not been remedied.

From the end of January, the city of Waukesha had 14 cases that charged a total of $ 4,000 in costs for sidewalk owners.

Since October, the city of Racine has imposed fines for not removing snow and ice.

Racine charges $ 50 “inspection costs” to the owners if snow and ice are not removed for three days. If the city re-inspects the property, it will cost the owners an additional $ 50.

So far, Racine has issued 270 snow / ice orders to property owners.

