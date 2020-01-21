Owners are saddened by the fatal shots outside the Kansas City Club

KANSAS CITY, MO. – The owners of a nightclub in Kansas City, where an armed defendant opened fire on people outside, killed a woman and injured at least 15 others before a security guard killed him, expressed concern about the shootout amid requests from some for their license to withdraw.

The owner group behind the 9ine Ultra Lounge in east Kansas City said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was “deeply saddened by the unsavory tragedy of an individual” after a 29-year-old local, Jahron Swift, opened fire on people You left the club or were waiting to join the club late Sunday when the city celebrated the victory that brought Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl.

Police tried to find a motive for the attack and it was not known whether Swift knew any of the victims, including 25-year-old Kansas City woman Raeven Parks who was killed. The authorities have not specified how many of the injured were shot, but three of them were in critical condition.

A cousin of Parks, Tamela Smith, told KSHB that Parks had texted the family and would leave the club when she was shot.

“She went out and just intervened,” said Smith, who described her cousin as a “beautiful, beautiful woman.”

In their posts, the club owners described the shootout as “shameless and senseless violence” and said they had “few answers”.

The shootout resulted in quick calls from some to permanently close the club. A long drive had passed in the parking lot just a week ago, and police have had complaints about the club in the past, said chief Richard Smith, who has no known relationship with Tamela Smith.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said city officials would soon consider whether the nightclub could be distracting, which could result in the license being temporarily withdrawn, the Kansas City Star said.

Shortly before the shots on Sunday, officials drove across the parking lot and saw nothing suspicious, the police chief said on Monday. Shortly before the shootout, there was a malfunction in the line, but it was not clear whether the suspect was involved in this confrontation. The security guard, who is licensed as a security guard but is not an off-duty officer, heard the disturbance from inside the bar and went outside and confronted the shooter, Smith said. Police officers have not fired shots at the scene. The guard’s name has not been released.

The police recovered several firearms from the scene, which were believed to be all of the suspects

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Monday it was too early to comment on what was happening. She said she would be grateful if someone mingled to help others, but statistics show that more weapons don’t increase community security.

“Far too many people are armed,” she said.

Kansas City has one of the highest homicide rates in the United States, and the rate rose last year, despite falling in many other major cities.

“We have a problem in Kansas City,” said Lucas on Monday. “We have said a few times that it is an epidemic of gun violence. We lose too many lives, we have shot too many every year. We will continue to be involved, both in City Hall and in the police department, and every Kansas City agency will ensure that we end this problem. ”

Chief Smith said that despite additional officers and increased security across the region, the shootout had taken place over the AFC championship game, which attracted visitors from across the country.

