Owner of stolen data market Cardplanet pleads guilty

A Russian citizen who ran a market dedicated to the sale of stolen payment card data has been charged with indictments by US prosecutors.

Aleksei Burkov has charges of access device fraud and conspiracy to commit computer burglary, identity theft, wire and access device fraud and money laundering for US District Judge T.S. Ellis, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) said Thursday.

The 29-year-old was the operator of Cardplanet, a website that facilitated the sale of payment card data – including bank and credit cards – primarily stolen from compromised computers.

If these data dumps contain sufficiently important details, buyers can create clone cards that can be used to make fraudulent purchases. US prosecutors say that most of the stolen information relating to US citizens and more than $ 20 million was looted from victim accounts because of the information traded on Cardplanet.

Cardplanet is not the only website that Burkov has submitted. The DoJ says he was also the operator of an invitation-only service where “elitist” cyber criminals could sell more valuable “products,” including personal identification information (PII), hacking tools, and money laundering services.

“To obtain membership of the Burkov Cyber ​​Crime Forum, potential members needed three existing members to recognize” for their good reputation with cyber criminals and to provide insurance, normally $ 5,000, “prosecutors say.” These measures were intended to provide law enforcement with access to Burkov’s Cyber ​​Crime Forum and to ensure that members of the Forum comply with all agreements made while doing business on the Forum. ”

Burkov was arrested at Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, in December 2015. It was two years before an extradition request was granted by the Israeli courts, which led to another two years appeal against the extradition order heard in both the Israeli Supreme Court and the Israeli Supreme Court.

In the end, American prosecutors had their way and Burkov was sent from Israel to the US on November 11, 2019.

Punishment is scheduled for May 8, 2020.

Correction 11.13 GMT: the marketplace was originally reported as hosted on the dark web, while it was possible to gain access via the clear web.

