Owner of local company calls for changes to Gateway Mall after the last burglary paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“That leaves a lot of opportunities for everyone to walk into the mall and do whatever they want,” he said.

Regarding the future of Stellar Gear at the mall, Cockwill said he would like to open again, but added that he was waiting for a message from his insurance company. All merchandise in the Prince Albert store has now been moved to their location in Saskatoon.

“It has been a great store for us and hopefully we can continue to do business there, but something must first change,” he said.

paNOW has spoken with three other companies in the mall that echoed Cockwill’s concerns. Meanwhile, the general manager of the mall, Sharon Faul, said she could not comment on the specific procedures of the mall, and stated that the information could be used for criminal purposes.

“What I can say is as a result of the burglary, we have made a thorough analysis of the situation. That has now been completed and it has led to some changes to our business procedures so that they will take place immediately, “she said.

