Owner of exotic animals swears to combat removal order. But for how long?

BIG BEND – The owner of the controversial exotic animal reserve says he and his wife will pack and move if they cannot destroy a deadline set by the court on March 31 to remove their animals from their property here.

Sarnia Justice John Desotti has given the Roaring Cat Retreat until the end of March to remove the animals, including eight lions, two tigers, a lynx and other exotic animals. Desotti decided on December 31 that the animals must go.

But owner Mark Drysdale says he and his wife Tammy are appealing against the March 31 deadline, as well as the local government’s exotic animal law, which was passed at a special council meeting last April and bans animals such as lions and tigers. The Roaring Cat Retreat also sues the municipality of Lambton Shores for damages.

The property is located at 9827 Parkview Crescent, the site of the former Pineridge Zoo that was closed in 2006 after 40 years of use. Some residents have been worried about safety since last spring when Drysdale announced that he opened the facility. As Desotti noted in his statement, the Roaring Cat Retreat is surrounded by houses.

Although Drysdale and his wife are attractive, Drysdale admitted that they can only fight so much, and if they are unsuccessful, they move with their animals to another community. Drysdale said he won’t give up the animals.

And while an animal retreat from Minnesota reportedly offered to take the lions and tigers, Drysdale said this is not happening.

“I will not abandon my family,” he said. “We will not be without our animals.”

Of the concerns that Roaring Cat is in a residential area, Drysdale said that this is the case with many zoos in the county. He said that after zoos were built in the 1950s, houses were built around it, arguing that it is not necessary to get rid of the zoos, but instead to ensure that they are safe.

“They must be housed safely,” he said. “Whether you are in the middle of nowhere” or that the zoos are in cities such as Toronto or Winnipeg.

From Lambton Shores’s exotic animal status, Drysdale said it was “introduced after we got there.” Drysdale said that the use of the property for exotic animals should be grandfather.

“We did our due diligence,” he said, before he bought the property, initially welcomed to the city.

In court cases, the Drysdales say that before their deal was made to purchase the property, a senior planner from Lambton Shores told that “since the property had worked as a zoo in the past, a retreat with exotic animals was legal would be allowed non-compliant use. “

But Desotti, the judge, ruled that the legal non-compliant use expired in 2006 when the Pineridge Zoo was closed.

The eight lions and two tigers of Drysdale are used in the entertainment industry. He said his animals have been involved in shows such as American Gods, Crawford, Billy the Exterminator and National Geographic documentaries. Two of his tigers just filmed an IMAX movie in Tiger called Tiger Tiger.

“Our animals are extremely tame,” he said.

When asked what would happen if the animals were not removed from Roaring Cat before March 31, Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber said, “We’ll have to see what the court says.” Meanwhile, he said it’s up to Drysdale to look at his options.

“The ball is really in his court,” Weber said.