OWC goes green for aftermarket RAM starting at $ 500 for the Mount Mac Pro rack

OWC today confirmed that the memory it offers for the Mac Pro from $ 500 is compatible with the recently launched Rack Mac Pro. Customers who want to save on the upgrade can also use the OWC memory trade-in program.

A few weeks ago, Apple released the rack version of the Mac Pro after the standard Mac Pro tower was already available in December. The rack version costs $ 500 and has some other differences, e.g. B. opening the housing to accommodate the rails with which the housing can be mounted horizontally.

Today, OWC confirmed in a press release that its RAM for Mac Pro is compatible with the rack-mounted model. The company highlights that it has already sold thousands of kits for the Mac Pro and is ready to offer the RAM upgrades to Mac Pro customers in the rack.

OWC is proud to be the premier address for storage upgrades. Since its release, OWC has sold thousands of kits for the Mac Pro 2019 and is now offering storage upgrades for the Mac Pro rack 2019.

OWC offers 64 GB and 128 GB 2933 MHz DDR4 PC4-23400 LRDIMM RAM modules that can be purchased individually or in kits with up to 1.5 TB RAM at prices from $ 500 and up to $ 19,999.

According to the company, customers can save up to 65% on RAM upgrades compared to buying from Apple using the memory trade-in program.

Jeff Benjamin from 9to5Mac also tested Mac Pro RAM from NEMIX and found that this is a great way to save thousands on upgrade. Read the full review here.

OWC has also published a recommendation guide for upgrading Mac Pro memory based on your configuration:

Mac Pro with 24 or 28 cores and 64 or 128 GB factory modules:

Supplemented with additional 64 GB or 128 GB OWC modules

Supplemented with additional 64 GB or 128 GB OWC modules 8-core, 12-core, or 16-core Mac Pro with factory-installed 64 GB modules:

Supplemented with additional 64 GB OWC modules

Supplemented with additional 64 GB OWC modules Mac Pro with factory 8 GB, 16 GB, or 32 GB modules:

Supplemented with additional 8 GB, 16 GB or 32 GB OWC modules

Replace with 64 GB or 128 GB OWC modules and submit original modules for the OWC trade-in discount

