Overwhelmed doctors, begging for supplies as virus panic slams hospitals

China is rapidly building a 1,000-bed hospital to deal with a fatal virus outbreak. Panic patients flood the health system and overwhelm doctors who run out of primary care.

At least eight hospitals in the virus epicenter in Wuhan have publicly called for donations of masks, glasses, robes and other medical protective equipment, according to online announcements.

It comes when the US confirmed its second case of coronavirus, when thousands of people were screened at airports, and the UK said it was still respiratory-free, but was trying to track down thousands of new arrivals.

Australia has tested 11 people so far, but no confirmed cases.

Unverified video – a woman says, “These three bodies have been here since morning. Some died in the middle of the night. Doctors, nurses and patients have worked in hospitals in such an environment. Those responsible cannot help with anything. “#WuhanCoronovirus pic.twitter.com/Xjk38sQTOK

– Xinyan Yu (@xinyanyu), January 24, 2020

Videos circulating online showed crowds in masks lined up for checks. Some users of the Weibo online platform stated that their family members made diagnoses, but were rejected in hospitals with sufficient capacity.

Dozens of excavators and bulldozers are currently working around the clock to build the new hospital in Wuhan City, which is the reason for the outbreak.

Completion of the prefabricated construction is scheduled for February 3.

Dozens of excavators at the construction site of a planned new hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Getty

Unprecedented travel restrictions, affecting almost 33 million people in multiple cities, came into force when the Chinese returned to their hometown for the lunar new year that begins on Saturday.

The authorities have made arrangements across the country. Large public events have been canceled in the capital, Beijing, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the New Year celebrations. Beijing’s Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and a number of other tourist attractions are closed indefinitely.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 830, said the National Health Commission. 26 people have died, including the first two deaths outside of Hubei and the youngest recorded victim.

US victims

A woman from Chicago is the second US patient to be diagnosed with the dangerous new virus from China, health officials said.

The woman in her sixties returned from China on January 13th with no signs of illness, but three or four days later she called her doctor to feel sick.

The patient is doing well and she remains “mainly for infection control” in the hospital, said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Healthcare Commissioner.

Earlier this week, a man in Washington state was diagnosed as the first patient in the United States after returning from a trip to the epicenter of the outbreak in central China.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in the coming days.

Initial symptoms of the virus may reflect colds and flu such as cough, fever, chest tightness, and shortness of breath, but may worsen pneumonia.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome or MERS, which is thought to come from camels. It is believed that the Wuhan outbreak was triggered by wild animals sold at a grocery store in the city. The market is closed for investigation.

