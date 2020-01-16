Overwatch's limited-time Lunar New Year event starts now. New weekly challenges, skins and modes in detail

Blizzard has gone to Twitter for the annual time-limited event for the critically acclaimed, long-standing multiplayer shooter title Overwatch!

Yes, Lunar New Year is here and there are time-limited events associated with multiplayer games like Overwatch. Players participating in the Lunar Year event must complete weekly challenges that give them special skins and play in a new mode called CTF BlitZ. The announcement comes with a new one-minute trailer that shows the temporary event in action!

Check out the official announcement tweet and the one-minute trailer below:

In related news, Overwatch isn’t the only game to get a special, limited-time Lunar New Year event. Yes, that’s the right Pysonix title for cars and soccer. The Rocket League has also received a moon festival.

With the title Lucky Laterns, players are introduced to a new Chinese New Year event with new skins, flags and playable cards. The newly released trailer manages to show a little bit of everything when it comes to the new Lucky Lanterns event, but keep in mind that this will only be for a limited time. You can find the full post details here!

The rat’s limited New Year celebration was officially started on all platforms. Are you excited to return to the game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube