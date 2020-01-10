Overview of the divisional cycle: who is moving forward?

Loading...

One of the arguments to increase the field of playoffs in the NFL is the advantage that the week of leave gives to the two best teams of each conference.

After all, they posted the best records from their conferences. Shouldn’t there be any benefit to this?

Of course, there weren’t many benefits to a week off. NFL teams in the 2019 season settled for 11-21 after their regular season week off.

Since 2002, the teams leaving the week off are 47-21, including 4-0 last year. Part of the reason is that teams that win goodbye in the NFL playoffs also play at home at the end of the game.

This bodes well for the AFC Ravens and Chiefs and the 49ers and Packers – the first two seeded AFC and NFC seeds – in the playoff games this weekend.

And the home teams are all overwhelming favorites to win this weekend. The 49ers are favored at 7 points to beat the Vikings in the first match on Saturday (4:40 p.m.), while the Ravens are favored at 10 points over the Titans at 8:20 p.m. On Sunday, the Chiefs are favored by 9 1/2 points over the Texans at the start of the game (3:10 pm), while the Packers have a 4 1/2 points advantage over the Seahawks in a match which should start at 6:45 am

Only one of these games is revenge. The Texans actually beat the Chiefs, 31-24, earlier this season in Kansas City.

THE ESSENTIALS

• What: NFL Divisional Playoffs

• When: Saturday Sunday

• Wh0: Vikings at 49, 4:40 p.m. (Saturday); Titans at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. (Saturday); Texans at Chiefs, 3:10 p.m. (Sunday); Seahawks at Packers’, 6:45 p.m. (Sunday)

• The score of the box: NFL Game Center

• Chances: MyBookie.AG

