Overnight digital transformation: welcome to 2025, 60 months early

In the early 1990s, after a severe economic downturn, I had long heart-to-heart conversations with the CEO of an ERP software company. His mood was pessimistic, as the sour economy had slowed his business and he had no doubts about the support of IBM, which had its own problems at the time, and which also controlled the underlying platform of its applications. .

Photo: Joe McKendrick

Those were still the days of first-generation corporate computing, whose sole purpose was to improve the efficiency of business processes, maintain customer records, and deliver reports.

Then, in the mid-90s, something incredible happened with the computer profession. Technologists became market makers. They jumped from their roles as engines of corporate efficiency to business revolutionaries. With the advent of the Internet and commercial websites, IT professionals have led the way in creating completely new businesses with different ways of relating to customers and markets. Jeff Bezos, with his background in engineering and computer science, launched Amazon. Larry Page and Sergey Brin, with their computer science degrees, launched Google. LinkedIn was launched by Ried Hoffman, another computer scientist. Of course, they all had sizeable and growing IT equipment behind them.

In essence, computer professionals helped take what was a dying, stale economic system and turn it into something dynamic. We’ve seen it in operation in modern times, as technology and data-based switches, such as an Indigo Ag, apply AI to improve seed quality, Rent the Runway, a data and AI clothing provider, and Stripe , a global email. Supplier Behind any industry disruption, there are visionary IT professionals ready to change the world.

Which brings us closer to the current situation. Disruptors are being altered. The dispersal of corporate offices by a diaspora of home offices and the cessation of economic activity due to responses to the tragic COVID-19 pandemic – and its uncertain consequences – is creating a new environment and new challenges for to IT professionals. Just as the rotting economy of the early 1990s opened up opportunities for experienced innovators in technology, so will this one. The question is: what do IT professionals need to do to keep things going, to keep their careers going, and to prepare their organizations for the post-COVID landscape?

“If the pace of the pre-coronavirus world was already fast, the luxury of time seems to have completely disappeared,” relates a recent McKinsey Digital analysis. “Companies that previously mapped the digital strategy in one- to three-year phases now have to scale their initiatives in a matter of days or weeks.” As we explored in our previous post here on ZDNet, the COVID-19 crisis is an accelerator that is pushing even the most reluctant companies toward the hyper-digital mode. McKinsey notes that “Asian banks have rapidly migrated physical channels online. As healthcare providers have rapidly moved to telehealth, insurers to self-service claims assessment and retailers to contactless shopping and delivery.”

This means that it is a time of action not only for technology entrepreneurs, but also for professionals who provide basic services related to process efficiency, customer records, and reporting. Throughout the night, all companies have been pushed towards “a world in which digital channels become the primary and, in some cases, unique, model of customer engagement model,” the co-authors of the McKinsey analysis – Simon Blackburn, Laura LaBerge, Clayton O’Toole, and Jeremy Schneider, state. “Automated processes become the main driver of productivity and the basis of flexible, transparent and stable supply chains. A world where agile ways of working are a prerequisite for meeting seemingly daily changes in customer behavior “.

Welcome to the year 2025, suddenly 60 months ahead. It’s time to make bold advances with technology. Those digital dreams that have been reduced to the back burner need to be pursued, and IT professionals need to accelerate and lead the way. Blackburn and its co-authors even have data that shows the boldness with the technological moves that keep companies ahead of the game. Nearly half of companies adopting new digital forms, 47%, experienced revenue growth of more than 10% annually over the past three years, compared to 30% of their slower counterparts to adopt.

To accelerate digital adoption and meet the needs of a world that has suddenly changed, McKinsey analysts make a series of recommendations, which again mean new leadership roles and opportunities for IT professionals:

Be more daring with technological proposals. In normal times, the costs of talent and technology were a roadblock and an ROI analysis was needed for business leaders. Ironically, according to Blackburn and his team, companies are “temporarily free from the tyranny of quarterly earnings expectations,” and executives may be open to new, bolder approaches. “The sudden shift to virtual operations and interactions also provides an opportunity to accelerate your pace of learning and adopting technologies that your organization would have only just begun to experiment with. As scales of experimentation, so does the learning. “

Now is the time to simplify and focus to avoid being overwhelmed, the McKinsey team adds. “This is perhaps the first global crisis in which companies are able to collect and evaluate real-time data about their customers and what they are doing or trying to do during this time of forced virtualization. Pruning activities and deals that are already it will not be viable as long as you aggressively address issues with your offerings, it will help increase the likelihood of maintaining a higher share of customers on your lower cost digital channels once the crisis passes. ”