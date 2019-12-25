Overlooked and of insufficient size, Javelin Guidry is a key component for the defense of Utah football

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – One of the big concerns for the Utah soccer team and their fans heading to the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday is high school.

League cornerback Jaylon Johnson has announced his intentions to become a professional and will not play in the game against Texas. Booting safely, Julian Blackmon is out with a serious knee injury. Backup-free security R.J. Hubert will also miss the game due to an injury.

Hey, how about Javelin Guidry?

Yes, how about Javelin Guidry?

The young man from Murrieta, California, started at Ute High School from his first year and will be counting on him this week to help close the powerful Texas pass game.

Everyone seems to forget the fast Guidry, which is normal in the course.

"It has been like this all my life, so I'm quite used to it," he said with a shrug and smiling.

He said defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley "tells me all the time" how he deserves more attention than he receives.

Coach Kyle Whittingham agrees that Guidry may be the most ignored player in the entire Ute team.

“It is overlooked. Its value for this soccer team is huge, ”said Whittingham. “That position in the corner of the slot is difficult to play. He has been solid as a rock to us for three years and does not receive his deserved. He has some really good players around him who were freshmen this year, but he has been a man who has been instrumental in our success. "

Guidry, who is not only the fastest player on the Ute team, is one of the fastest in all college football. Last winter, he competed, without joining, in a national meeting at the University of Washington, the 60-meter race and won with a time of 6.59 seconds, which was tied for the seventh fastest place in the world at that time.

With his top speed, Guidry could probably have excelled as an open receiver in college, but he found his niche in the defensive field.

Guidry has been a starter in nickel back since his first year. He doesn't participate in all defensive plays, but against a team that passes like Texas, "he will be on the field almost the entire game," according to Whittingham.

Guidry is often asked to cover the fastest player of the opposing team, but is also expected to play in the area and make tackles. He was 25 as a freshman, 41 last year and ranks fifth in the team with 42 tackles this year.

So what exactly is a "nickel back"?

"Basically, a faster linebacker," is how Guidry describes himself.

"It's a mix of DB and linebacker, so I have to cover fast receivers like a DB, but sometimes in the area I am responsible as a linebacker in B spaces or C spaces," he said. "I am in the middle of everything. I love my position."

But it only measures 5 feet 9 inches and 193 pounds. Who has heard of a 193 pound linebacker in these times?

"However, I can hit them," Guidry said. “Just ask Francis (Bernard). He knows."

Then we did it.

Bernard, the central supporter of Pac-12 of Utah, talked about Guidry's exceptional speed, but also about how strong he is to make linebacker plays.

"When you have a boy do that, it's a centerpiece for our defense and we don't have to worry about him because he does an excellent job," Bernard said. "It's small, but you can come to play in the box, it does everything." People have not talked so much about him this year, but he does an excellent job. "

Josh Nurse, one of Utah's initial cornerbacks, also praises his partner in high school and says, "He brings a lot to the table. He does a lot. He brings speed and speed. He is smart and a good communicator. Working alongside him It is a real benefit. ”

It is somewhat ironic that Guidry ended up in Utah, despite being a star on the track, since Utah does not have a men's athletic team.

He remembers a meeting on the track in high school when it was announced that he was going to play football in Utah and the crowd of athletes reacted with disappointment when they were told that Utah does not have an athletic team.

"A lot of people on the track were upset with me for not going to a place that has a track with all my speed," he said. "But I could show what I could do last spring in the citizens of Washington."

And although his father, also called Javelin, and his younger brother, John, went to UCLA, Guidry has enjoyed his time in Utah.

As for the future, Guidry said he "loves the track" and "will always be on my mind."

Bernard sees "bigger and better things for him" in the next season, but Guidry doesn't want to talk about next year, preferring to worry only about the next bowl game.

"I'm not really focused on that at the moment, just focused on Texas," he said. "Simply getting this W for the elderly and going out with a bang."