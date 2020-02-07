Overcoats returns with supernatural sounds in perfect synchronization: World Cafe: NPR

Coats

“The fool”

“Keep the faith”

“Fire and anger”

Overcoats is a duo, but the voices of JJ Mitchell and Hana Elion are so perfectly synchronized that you almost get the impression that it would be a single voice if you heard them singing together. Their supernatural sounding harmonies and minimalist songwriting were praised when Mitchell and Elion released their debut album YOUNG in 2017. The duo will finally return next month with a new record called The Fight.

In this session, JJ and Hana explain how their sound has changed, how the world has changed since their debut. They also describe their connection as singers and friends and share songs from their upcoming album. We start the session with a track inspired by a tarot card. Hear how “The Fool” was recorded live for World Cafe in the player above.