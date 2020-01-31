Overcast Podcast Player launches Voice Boost 2, AirPlay 2 support, more

Popular third-party podcast player Overcast has been updated with some exciting new features and improvements today. Overcast users can now listen to their favorite podcasts using Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology.

With AirPlay 2, users can simultaneously stream music, podcasts, and more from an iPhone or iPad to a compatible device such as the HomePod, Apple TV, and others. With the update, you can use Overcast to play podcasts on these devices with features such as enhanced multiroom support, audio streaming to stereo speaker pairs, and improved buffering.

If you’re already using Overcast, you’re probably familiar with Voice Boost. The speech volume is normalized so that each podcast is played at the same volume and the user can hear it in noisy environments such as an airport or a crowded mall. This feature has been completely re-created with the latest update to be more efficient and accurate.

Developer Marco Arment describes Voice Boost 2 in his blog:

“Voice Boost is a combination of dynamic compression and equalization that allows many shows to be heard better and the volume to be normalized for all shows. (…) Voice Boost 2 achieves the same goal as the original Voice Boost, but with much more sophisticated methods that lead to more consistent results and a much better sound quality. “

In addition, it is now possible to skip podcast introductions and share episodes from a private feed.

Also in this update (version 2020.1):

– AirPlay 2 (of course with Smart Speed ​​and Voice Boost)

– Skip intros / outros by X seconds

– Support for iOS 12 restored

Overcast can be downloaded free of charge from the App Store. Optional in-app purchases unlock display options and other functions.

