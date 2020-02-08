Over the next few days in New Hampshire, other primary states will radiate confidence after the Iowa debacle

By Michael Warren, CNN

(CNN) – The chaos that took place in Iowa on Monday evening has focused on the voting infrastructure in the remaining state primary and caucus competitions – and fueled fears that something similar would happen during the race for the Democratic nomination progresses. But electoral officials and party leaders in most of the remaining states tell CNN that what happened in Iowa won’t happen in their own competitions.

The next contest, the New Hampshire Main Contest, is only a few days away, followed by the February 22 meetings in Nevada, the South Carolina Main Contest on February 29, and a series of primaries in 14 states on March 3, too known as Super Tuesday.

In the wake of Iowa, CNN contacted the other 49 states with upcoming nomination competitions (plus the District of Columbia) this week to determine what contingency plans exist if something went wrong. Election officials and party leaders in 34 of these countries have responded.

One of the first lessons that election officials across the country are learning from the Iowa disaster is that the state’s Democratic Party tried too quickly to do too much. By pushing ahead with technological change and new transparency rules, the party was confused in an already complicated process.

“As an election official, I can understand the pain they are going through,” said David Scanlan, the Assistant Secretary of State for New Hampshire, in an interview on Tuesday morning. “We stuck to the basics in New Hampshire.”

The fallout was quick and violent. On Tuesday, the Nevada Democratic Party announced that it would not be using the same app or provider that Iowa used in the Nevada Caucuses later this month. The same day, Tom Perez, chairman of the National Democratic Committee, said the app and provider were not used in any Democratic Party nomination contest. On Thursday, Perez went even further, calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to “immediately re-analyze” the results – which means that the party that still counts the results should also review the paperwork of each caucus.

Given the tensions within the party, the IDP shot back at Perez saying that it would only conduct such a process if the request came from a presidential struggle.

It is not exactly the conversation that Democratic Party leaders want to have in the crucial days between the Iowa assemblies and the New Hampshire area code.

Run by the state

In contrast to the Iowa assemblies, which are held by the respective contracting states, almost every upcoming competition is held by the state electoral authority.

These upcoming primaries and assemblies are subject to a patchwork of laws and regulations that vary from state to state. Most are governed by state election officials, which are often administered by district or local authorities. However, some competitions, such as the Iowa Caucuses, are organized by the contracting states themselves, without the local or state authorities being significantly involved.

The majority of the other countries have either done little to change their longstanding procedures or to simplify their nomination competitions. The trend toward electronic voting machines, which started after the controversial results of Florida in the 2000 presidential election, has now faded, and many states are again using paper votes with electronic counters.

And several states that have used the caucus format have moved to a more traditional area code.

In fact, the Iowa Caucuses could be the exception, not the rule. Monday’s competition was only the first step in a five-month nomination process that spans more traditional primaries than ever before and in which electoral experts, not party officials and volunteers, are responsible.

“I don’t want to sound too confident, but we have a lot of experience with very tight elections and a lot of control over those elections,” said Reid Magney, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “We know that we shouldn’t introduce new technologies immediately before an election.”

The power of paper

In New Hampshire, paper voices will be used almost exclusively in the coming week, which can be counted by hand if necessary. Many districts in New Hampshire use electronic machines to count paper votes, but poll workers are trained to manually tabulate votes when the machines are not working properly. Even machines for voters with disabilities in New Hampshire subsequently generate paper receipts, so there is a hard record of every vote.

The process is also highly decentralized, with each district counting its results and reporting directly to the state. And because the counting machines are not connected to the Internet, problems with an electronic device are isolated.

“Each polling station stands on its own,” said Scanlan, the New Hampshire Deputy Secretary of State.

Paper and not digital voting machines seem to be the wave of the future. The majority of states whose election officials spoke to CNN indicated that their state systems used paper votes almost exclusively, with manual counting as a backup. This list includes South Carolina, Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Vermont, Virginia, Michigan, Arizona, Alaska, Wisconsin, Maryland, New York, Nebraska, Montana, and South Dakota.

The primary voters in Colorado, Washington and Oregon also vote on paper, but use only those states’ postal voting systems. According to the state law, there is a ballot for every voter, an important protection in case something goes wrong.

“That’s the nice thing about having paper votes,” said Kylee Zabel, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State for Washington.

The Democratic primary in Hawaii and Kansas will also only use paper votes, but in both states the process is carried out by the contracting state and not by state election officials.

Some use a combination of paper voices and electronic voting machines, including Arkansas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. (California voters also have a mail-in option.) A spokesman for the Texas Secretary of State told CNN that the state would provide paperless voting systems to the majority of its counties until the 2020 general election.

Few states only use electronic voting machines instead of paper votes – only Georgia and Delaware have spoken to CNN. In addition to digital imaging, these voting devices also use paper documents to secure the results.

Paper voices provide the states that use them an additional level of security in the event that the electronic file fails. Donna Duncan, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Election Commission, said each paper ballot would be forwarded to district headquarters, eventually sealed in a sealed box, and stacked in a warehouse if recount was ever needed.

“We have a plan A, a plan B, a plan C and a plan D,” said Duncan. “The people who have been here have been here long enough to know levels A, B, C and D.”

