Over 450 people arrived for an embellishment project in honor of MLK

CLOSE Buy a photo

Kanazia Thompson, right, paints while holding her 1-year-old son Khori at Lancaster Public School for Community Service Day in honor of Martin Luther King’s Day. Thompson was one of the members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Upsilon Mu community who participated in citywide volunteer projects for the holidays. (Photo: Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Over 450 people, including Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Mayor Tom Barrett, filled the halls and halls of Lancaster Public School to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King as a teacher and unifier with an embellishment project.

City Year, a community service organization associated with AmeriCorps and Milwaukee Public Schools initiated the project, inviting community members to make and paint inspirational murals and quotes throughout the school at 4931 N. 68th St.

With 100 members of City Year AmeriCorps, more than 350 volunteers participated.

Brigitte Hyler Richerson, Chapter President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Upsilon Mu, introduced herself and brought 12 of her student sisters with her.

“I grew up in this neighborhood,” she said, recalling how she had attended Lancaster for summer school. “It is refreshing that we are doing something for this neighborhood.”

Tynesha Collins, 31, is also a member of the sorority and said that volunteering on Martin Luther King’s day is a tradition for her – so much so that she took a day off to paint pennants for students of Lancaster.

“After all that he has fought for, it is important for us to celebrate his day in a way that he would enjoy,” she said.

Forty Alpha Kappa Upsilon Mu members have signed up to participate in Martin Luther King Day events across the city, from breakfast at Vet’s Place to an event at the Martin Luther King Library.

Alyssa Trad came with some of her colleagues from the Manpower Group, a recruitment company based in Milwaukee. She said she was out to show support for MPS and volunteering in general.

“MPS is a big part of the community and we have to support it,” she said.

Lancaster is a booming arts school, which means it tries to integrate the arts into every part of the curriculum.

Trad, a member of a team responsible for painting colorful keyboards and musical notes on the wall, noticed this.

“It is a way of embracing school and what they are trying to instill in children,” she said.

Taylor Karlson, 25, who works in software sales, was a member of AmeriCorps from 2015-2016; she said the students were the reason for her return.

“It’s a big change of pace and it feels good to be back,” she said. “I miss being with the students. I love students. “

For many, this day represented a break with many of the challenges facing SPM – funding, achievement gaps and representation, to name a few.

But for representative David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, taking the time to celebrate an equality champion also means recognizing when equality is lacking: among MPS teaching staff.

“Imperative need” for representation at the MPS

Purchase a photo

Volunteers get together to paint the word “COMMUNITY” in one of Lancaster’s classrooms. (Photo: Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

When Bowen was a student at Lloyd Street School in the 1990s, he didn’t have many black teachers.

“If we had African American teachers, they were African American women,” said Bowen. “I didn’t have my first African American teacher until the fourth year.”

Bowen was at Lancaster School Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Day, and he said he hoped more minorities would see education as a way to affect the future.

“The fact that Martin Luther King believed that education was about not just intelligence but intelligence and character, and making sure that we teach our young people to think critically,” said Bowen. “And the way you can do it is with a diverse teaching workforce. We know this is part of the solution to closing the success gap.”

The data released in October paints a gruesome picture of the reality faced by minorities. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Wisconsin has the largest achievement gap between white and black students.

Some officials seek to bridge the gap by encouraging more minorities to become teachers.

“We think it’s very important to close the achievement gap with teachers of color and especially teachers of black,” said Bowen. “It really encourages you to be able to see that the people who teach with this immense amount of knowledge come from the same community that you come from and have experienced the same thing that you have experienced.”

In the MPS, out of more than 40,000 students, black students represent 54% of the student population, compared to white and Latino students who represent 11% and 27% respectively and Asian students, who represent 7%.

With regard to the staff of the MPS, totaling almost 4,600, white teachers represent 69% of the teaching staff, against 17% for black teachers; Latin American teachers, 9%; and Asian teachers, at 3%.

For the past three years, Milwaukee public schools have worked with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Area Technical College to create a high school curriculum that would allow juniors and seniors to acquire university credits for become a teacher while continuing high school.

Pablo Muirhead, teacher training coordinator for MATC, said Wisconsin was in “urgent need” of more minority teachers, and the Grow Your Own initiative could soon help improve the current numbers.

“We think we have landed in a good space now where we are going to be able to offer juniors and seniors about 20 undergraduate credits that will achieve a degree,” said Muirhead, adding that students can transfer these credits to MATC or UWM to complete their teacher’s license. “This is something that we hope to extend beyond the MPS and also open it up to other districts as there is an urgent need to strengthen the ranks.”

Ean Phillips, 13, a student at Golda Meir School, said he thought having more minority teachers would be good for the students.

“In my school, I see a lot of white teachers, I don’t see a lot of black teachers or (Latino) teachers,” said Phillips. “Even though I think some kids can bond with teachers, I think some of them don’t think they could always go to a teacher.”

According to Phillips, having a diverse group of teachers could help students develop closer ties with their teachers.

“If you find someone you have good connections with or who you can talk to at any time, I think that’s a good thing,” said Phillips.

Getting MLK’s Message Beyond Its Day

Purchase a photo

As Governor Tony Evers, right, holds a press conference, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes intervenes with the painting. (Photo: Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Latricia Johnson, the school improvement coordinator, has worked at MPS for 27 years and Ladela Greer, parent coordinator, has been a coach for 12 years.

Greer said the murals lifted the spirits of the students and made the kids even more proud of their school.

“I think it is important for the children to see that there is someone here who cares about them beyond their family,” he said.

Johnson said that even if today is great, tomorrow will be even greater.

“When our kids come in tomorrow and see all the different murals and paintings – to see their eyes light up – that’s the real reward.”

For people like Collins, Karlson and even state politicians, Martin Luther King’s day is not a day off – it is a day.

Lieutenant Governor Barnes said volunteering has been an MLK Day tradition for him since 2013. The day, he said, raises “the most urgent and persistent question: what are we going to do for them?” other?”

He was joined by Governor Evers, who said the federal holiday should be a reminder that King used his power to bring people together.

“This is an opportunity to reflect on service, how we can do better as a state and as a nation,” he said.

Mayor Barrett painted green triangles, part of a large mural that spelled the word “Honor” on a beige, black and olive spread.

He said his celebration of Martin Luther King Day started on Sunday at the 36th annual Marcus Center event for King’s birthday, and continued on Monday morning at an 8:00 am breakfast by the YMCA.

But he hopes it will continue well after midnight.

“You want it to grow,” he said, pointing to the volunteers and the hustle and bustle of the room around him, not just a day. “

RELATED: Most Wisconsin Schools Meet Expectations In Latest Newsletters, But Urban Schools And Small Rural Schools Are Struggling

RELATED: Shortage of MPS music programs disproportionately affects low-income African American students

RELATED: Milwaukee School Board Approves $ 87 Million Referendum Question for April 7 Election

RELATED: Wisconsin still has the worst gap in academic achievement between its black and white students

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2020/01/20/over-450-people-arrived-beautification-project-honor-mlk/4523432002/