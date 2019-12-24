Over 1,000 baskets delivered to families in need this Christmas

Loading...

After all the hard work and efforts of many people, the final deliveries of the Wakefield Christmas Basket Appeal have been made to deserving recipients.

A total of 1,000 baskets were packed and delivered, so all that remains is to thank everyone who contributed.

The list of people and organizations is too long to print, but we would like to mention some of the people involved.

The Community Awareness Program on Market Street collected and coordinated the food that entered the baskets; the Express itself for the advertising support they gave to this call each year; the Wakefield Chantry Rotary Club who sponsored the call and provided all of the volunteers who packed, moved and delivered the baskets in the greater Wakefield area; Children’s First Hubs, which coordinated the final delivery of baskets to individual families; and Linley & Simpson Estate Agents on Northgate and Catteralls Solicitors on King Street, both of which donated large amounts of food for the baskets.

In addition, a large number of people, organizations and churches have donated food, money and finished baskets. To these, we also say a very big thank you for their support.

This year, the appeal also presented baskets to four retirees, who are supported by the Re-Engage Charity (previously known as Contact the Elderly).

The charity is dedicated to supporting older retirees who live alone and may not have regular contact with family or friends. Members of the Wakefield Chantry Rotary Club offer them a way to have regular contact by offering them afternoon tea once a month to reduce the boredom and loneliness of living alone.

Again – to all who have contributed and helped – thank you.