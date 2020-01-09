Ovechkin, the two goal nights of Oshie give Capitals a 6-1 win. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Ovechkin’s first goal gave Washington a 3-1 lead after two periods, and his second at 16:19 of the third period was the sixth street of the capitals. They were behind after 1-0.

It was Washington’s second consecutive comeback victory and the third consecutive overall. On Sunday, they won a wild game against San Jose where Oshie scored the tying goal.

“I think we played a much better game today than against San Jose,” Ovechkin said. “Our line, we stayed a little longer in the zone, we control the puck and you know, we create some opportunities and if we play like that, the goals will be there. Not just for me, but for all of us. “

Capital coach Todd Reirden continues to wonder about his star.

“Happy for him, of course it’s great,” Reirden said. “We are lucky, I say it all the time, in DC to see a man like this game for the capitals, is such a privilege for people here, a legend in scoring goals and what he has It’s nice to see him climb the ladder.

Lars Eller’s goal, which came at 2:08 of the third period, was the fifth straight of the capitals and ended just before Ottawa goalkeeper Craig Anderson, who allowed five goals in 30 shots.

“Five was enough,” coach Senators D.J. Smith said. “I thought the fifth, we left the man alone and let him tick it. It’s not fair to him. “

Ottawa has lost five times in a row, the second slip of the season with five games.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Anderson was pulled after Lars Eller’s goal at 2:08 of the third period. Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin’s second goal while stopping 10 shots.

Artem Anisimov scored the only goal from Ottawa at 5:40. The equalizing goal from Oshie came in at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin’s 25th goal of the season made it 3-1 at 17:15.

Oshie’s second goal, his third match with two goals of the season, at 41 seconds from the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller’s 11th goal was Washington’s fifth consecutive goal.

Eller scored the winning goal of Sunday’s comeback victory.

NOTES: The capitals are 13-8-2 when they allow the first goal of the game. … Ottawa D Dylan DeMelo returned after missing 10 games with a broken finger. … LW Anthony Duclair returned after missing a game with a foot injury. … Washington D Christian Djoos did not dress because of an injury to the lower body. … In his third game this season, Senators assisted LW Rudolfs Balcers at the goal of Ottawa, his first point. … C Evgeny Kuznetsov assisted with the goal of Gudas. He has scored in six games – four goals, four assists. … Washington F. Tom Wilson and D. John Carlson each had two assists. … Ottawa LW Nick Paul left with an injury to the lower body, and Smith said he expected he would miss at least a few weeks, while D Christian Jaros left with an unknown injury.

Senators: visit Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Capital cities: visit Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

