Ovechkin surpasses Messier on the all-time scoring list as Capitals down Senators | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Messier congratulated Ovechkin via a statement to the NHL.

“You have surprised us all with your skills, decisiveness and grit – a rare combination. But more importantly, you have inspired a generation of girls and boys with your passion to score and play the game, “the statement said partially.

All praise was given to Ovechkin, who had 19 shots from both changing rooms on Friday.

“You hate to see it against you, but it’s just incredible,” said Thomas Chabot. “He has proven he is an elite. He is one of the best of all time in the NHL to score goals.”

Head coach Todd Reirdon said Washington is lucky to have a player like Ovechkin.

“That’s how special a player he is,” Reirdon said. “We are lucky as a coach and player to see a man chasing an incredible record, and he hasn’t stopped the last few games.

“He was up, he was sharp, and he was ready to go.”

TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin had the other goals of the capitals. Ilya Samsonov made 25 stops for Washington (35-12-5). Samsonov has now won 11 straight decisions.

Marcus Hogberg stopped 27 shots in a losing attempt for Ottawa (18-24-9). Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov answered for the senators.

Despite the loss, Anisimov, who played with Ovechkin in many Russian national teams, said he was happy for his countryman.

“He knows how to shoot the puck and the puck always goes inside,” he said laughing.

Oshie opened the score for the Capitals by putting his 19th goal of the season in the game for only four minutes. Kuznetsov hit a loose puck home seven minutes later to make it 2-0.

The senators came on the board after Tierney scored at 7:15 of the second period to lower Washington’s lead to 2-1. Tierney’s 10th goal of the year was the 12th short goal of the season’s senators, leading the NHL, and their fourth in the past three games.

At 10:27, Ovechkin tore a snapshot of the second frame from the right circle over the Hogberg blocker to make it 3-1.

Barely a minute after Ovechkin’s first goal in the game, the senators responded, while Chabot shot the blue line to put Ottawa in one line.

After being eliminated 16-5 in the first period, the senators reacted with 17 own shots in the second, but the vigorous effort could not keep up with the firepower of the capitals.

“We certainly showed some resilience,” said Ottawa coach DJ Smith. “We played hard and didn’t lie down. I thought we (Hogberg) hung out to dry in the first, but by saying that, they are a really good team.

“They play and there is a reason why they are one of the best teams in the competition.”

Just three minutes into the final frame, a Hagelin wristwatch rushed past Hogberg’s glove to make it 4-2. Hagelin’s fourth of the season came short.

Anisimov scored on the power-play to bring in the senators a little over a minute later, but the late push wasn’t enough to beat NHL’s best team – especially when Ovechkin, who has now scored 11 goals in his last five competitions, scores as desired.

“I had many chances to score more,” said Ovechkin. “But I take two and move forward.”

Notes: Ottawa goes to Toronto on Saturday night to play the Maple Leafs while the capitals welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday … Presence was 14,279.

Adam Stanley, The Canadian Press