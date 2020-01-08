Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have hired defender Nick Marshall for a one-year contract extension until the 2020 season.

Marshall completed NFL training with the Cincinnati Bengals in December, but decided to stay in Regina.

He initially signed with the riders in April 2018 and in his rookie season played 13 games with 26 tackles, intercepting three passes – two of which he returned for touchdowns – and forced fiddling. Marshall also took on short quarterback assignments and scored seven touchdowns with 18 broadcasts.

Marshall ended its rookie season with an even better 2019 season that included 39 tackles, five interceptions, a touchdown, and an unpredictable recovery. The 27-year-old finished third in the CFL.

Before joining the Riders, Marshall spent two NCAA seasons at Auburn University (2013-2014), where he played for the Tigers Quarterback. Marshall completed 320 of 532 passes for 4,508 yards with 34 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and crashed 325 times for 1,866 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Born in Georgia, Pineviewer led Auburn to the BCS National Championship Game in 2014 that the Tigers had lost to Florida State University. Marshall spent one season at Garden City Community College, where he played quarterback in 2012, but started his college career in 2011 as a cornerback at the University of Georgia.

Marshall signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 for an undrawn NFL free agent and played 13 games in his rookie year. He recorded 13 one-way duels while scoring 13 kicks for 346 yards and five punts for 30 yards.

The New York Jets excluded Marshall from hunting training in 2016 and he qualified for Gang Green in eight games. Marshall made five tackles, scoring 12 kicks for 228 yards and six punches for 39 yards.

Although Marshall was not voted West Division or CFL All-Star last season, the 207-pounder is a highly skilled cover man.