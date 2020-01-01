Outrageous Langford flat-screen TV robbery captured on camera

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019

It looks like Boxing Week offers aren't good enough for a few suspected thieves in Langford, B.C.

The two were held in front of the camera as they hoisted a flat-screen TV from Victoria's suburb into a waiting SUV – before they fled in panic with the door open and the TV hanging out.

Shannon Burnside told Global News that the duo actually pushed them out of the way when they climbed out the door and partially loaded the TV into the vehicle.

She said the SUV almost drove off without one of the men "literally being caught with his pants down".

The video shows one of the alleged thieves breaking his crotch to pulling up his pants while the SUV stops so he can jump in.

Management at the superstore declined to comment. Global News asked the West Shore RCMP for comment.

Burnside said the store staff thanked her for recording the video and wondered where the security guard was.

