Outpost Sports plans to retire and close a sales event

On Tuesday there were sales signs and a letter to customers on the shop window.

On Tuesday there were sales signs and a letter to customers on the shop window.

MISHAWAKA, IND. – Mishawaka’s Outpost Sports is scheduled to hold a sale of retirement liquidation and liquidation reduction from January 23.

The store at 3602 Grape Road is closed from Sunday, January 19th through Wednesday, January 22nd in preparation for the sale. The range includes winter clothing, ski and snowboard equipment, shoes and bicycles.

Signs in the store say that sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 23.

While the signage and the letter indicate a withdrawal sale, the owners JV and Sue Peacock have not definitely announced their withdrawal.

Outpost Sports has provided Michiana with outdoor and sports equipment for over 47 years.

The store has outposts on Lake Michigan that offer kayak and paddle board rentals. It is unclear what the future holds for these three locations.