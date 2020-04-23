Outlook: Palm Beach County must start planning now for a ‘new normal’ – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

Absent effective delivery of vaccine, COVID-19 will be a factor in our lives for the foreseeable future.

As Florida approaches 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 the questions being asked are; when will the lockout end and have the expected benefits been suspended?

We will never really know the number of situations we have delayed or avoided through self-isolation, social isolation and, essentially, the suspension of our lives.

But if we didn’t pay attention to the emergency instructions, if schools remained open, if we continued to gather in venues that attracted thousands and failed to embrace social isolation, the sudden surge of critically ill patients would probably as a result of our hospitals. rescue care rationing.

From the outset of the pandemic, the objective has been to “broaden the curve.” By responding to the pandemic our healthcare system is stretched to the starting point. What happened in New York City could be repeated in Florida without aggressive steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

In the absence of the respiratory difficulties caused by the virus, the prudent course may be to allow the virus to spread rapidly to minimize its impact. We deliberately contributed to the crisis by pushing future cases.

Against this and with the number of ICU admissions at manageable levels, we now need to plan to ease restrictions on social interaction and economic activity as we adapt to a new norm.

This will require the continued adoption of procedures to protect our most vulnerable people and to manage our healthcare resources to prevent the need for ration care.

Many people understand that as steps are being taken to reopen recreational facilities and allow businesses, previously deemed “unnecessary”, to reopen. However, waiting for the virus to burn itself is a sensible idea.

Our residents have made a monumental sacrifice. Many businesses will not reopen and furlough employees will not be called out for past jobs.

Our safety net will require the continued commitment of public support to those who cannot afford to put a roof over their head or have food on their table. But we will be a stronger community as we once again prevail against adversity.

ROBERT S. WEINROTH, BOCA RATON

Editor’s note: Weinroth is the deputy mayor of Palm Beach County, and the county commissioner from District 4.