Outlook Maycee Barber has to take months off because of a serious knee injury

With UFC 246 that was clear Maycee Barber had suffered a serious knee injury when losing to Roxanne Modafferi. However, it has now been confirmed that the fly weight will drop for months due to the extent of their injury.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

Barber has a complete cruciate ligament rupture

At a time when Barber had made a decision against Modafferi, the doctor was heard saying that the fly weight had caused a partially broken ACL. Since then, Barber’s father Bucky has confirmed to ESPN that the 21-year-old has completely torn her ACL in battle.

“We think she hurt it in the first 10 seconds,” said Bucky Barber. “She stepped on Roxanne’s foot when she pulled back and felt a crack. You can see the knee give way sideways. She went back and started to fight and try to do things. I noticed that she was so flat like I had never seen before. “

The fighter’s father also reported that Barber would be operated on soon. As a result of the injury and the surgery, Barber is expected to be off for nine months.

Barbers run up to date

Hopefully Barber will have a quick and complete recovery from it. In front UFC 246Barber had won 8-0 and won three official UFC fights to become one of the company’s best prospects.

In Barber’s last fight against Gillian Robertson in October, she scored a first-round victory.