Outlander season five will have TWO marriages

It has long been speculated, but we finally have confirmation that Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) will officially make the decision in season five of Outlander, as costume designer Trisha Biggar revealed details about Bree’s wedding dress – and another mysterious marriage teased later in season …

Speak against RadioTimes.com, Biggar said that Brianna’s dress was “buttermilk” in color and contained various kinks to the Scottish roots of the family.

Biggar explained that the wedding is taking place outside on Fraser’s Ridge and said it was important that the dress had a “shape and color that would stand out because of daylight hours and in the evening”.

In the show, the dress is made by Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and the fabric is supplied by aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy). “There are flavors of Scotland in the dress,” Biggar revealed, “it is a beautiful creamy buttermilk that looks beautiful with its hair color, and then towards the end when the caigligh is in full swing, we have draped her skirt in what a called polonaise, so that’s the drape that gets draped and then we have a nice tartan-y type – it’s more like a gingham, but the allusion of a kind of tartan silk (below) that we can see when she dances. “

Outlander series five

However, it seems that Biggar’s work has been cut away for her this season, as she revealed that the costume department had to prepare for a new wedding in season five later.

Asked what other viewers should pay attention to, she said: “Well, there is a second wedding … Some very interesting things happen while we continue. Brianna is going to have a really great dress at some point, and yes, there is pretty much to look forward to. “

The only question that remains is: who will be the second couple to make the knot later in season five? Could it be Aunt Jocasta and Murtagh?

Still from the Outlander season five trailer

The Outlander season 5 trailer contained a photo of what looks like a lavish wedding reception, suggesting that the person who is coupled has enough money to burn. Maybe Aunt Jocasta is one of those rich neighbors of the marriage (even though her heart is from Murtagh) …

Outlander season 5 is broadcast on Starz from Sunday, February 16, with every episode broadcast on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after the US release