Outlander season 5 release date Casting, trailer, plot details

Time-traveling romance returns, while Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to build their new lives together in pre-revolutionary America. What does season five of Outlander mean for the Frasers, after a cliffhanger that ended last season?

“Fans can be sure that their beloved Claire and Jamie will face new challenges, opponents and adventures in seasons five and six as we immerse ourselves in American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle down in the New World, “said Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement in May 2018.

We also know that the fifth season will be based on the fifth book in the series The Fiery Cross … Read on for plot details and predictions.

When is Outlander season 5 released?

Season 5 from Outlander is broadcast weekly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the US, meaning the episode arrives on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Monday, February 17, 2020.

What will happen in season 5 of Outlander?

Based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in the Diana Gabaldon series, the events of the corresponding fifth season will start fairly quickly after the cliffhanger final of season four, in which Jamie (Sam Heughan) received an order from Governor Tryon to find and kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“Season five, we essentially continue where we left them,” said Richard Rankin, who plays Roger RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “There is a little lapse of time, but a lot is happening for all characters and a lot of new relationships need to be forged.”

RadioTimes.com can also that the series will contain not one, but TWO weddings, while there will also be a fight …

The Network Starz summary for season five reads: “As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbors and countrymen unknowingly march to Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to overcome the alarming undercurrent of unrest caused by the Regulator Movement to suppress.

“Against this background, which soon marks the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie must wonder how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and pray that there is no reason to light the fiery cross, an old Scottish call for weapons. “

Series producer Toni Graphia has also revealed that while season four was about ‘home’, season five is central to the theme ‘family’.

“Who is family? How do you keep them together? How do you protect them? What makes a family? How do you deal with your family? Of course, if you know the book, and which book we have now, you know, it adds a lot, “she told Digital Spy.” It’s a lot about the coming storm, I would say … this follows roughly the path of American history. “

Is there a first look clip from Outlander season five?

We also received a first-look clip from series five episode one, introduced by the cast, who sees a moving flashback in the relationship between Jamie and Murtagh when the first was still a young boy, before returning to America where Jamie helps his future son-in-law preparing for his wedding day with his beloved daughter – including a funny moment when he is forced to help Roger shave …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItWRpnV5KCw (/ embed)

In a constellation New York Comic Con panel for the show, Balfe also teased that Claire would improve her surgical skills in the New World …

Look out for a brand new surgery this season and many great medical moments from Claire.

“I get many different operations this season and it’s pretty cool.” – @ caitrionambalfe #Outlander #NYCC

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) 5 October 2019

While we discover in the long trailer (below) that Roger wants to return to the 20th century, something that Brianna protests: “Our family is here.”

The relationship between Roger and Jamie last season was ridiculous to say the least, after Jamie brutally hit his son-in-law after a case of false identity.

“A lot is going on for the relationship at the beginning of this season,” Rankin said about Roger and Jamie’s relationship in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

“They don’t really know each other, they are a bit unsure of each other; unfortunately, Jamie played a big role in what had happened to Roger and what he had to go through, up to and including season four, so I’m sure that Roger wasn’t completely sure has released.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1YoTBS9G9s (/ embed)

“They are family, they are family – they already have a bond, whether they want to admit it or not. And they have a very deep blood connection anyway, they are both MacKenzies. So I hope they forge a close relationship in the coming seasons. I’d like to think that. “

Outlander series five

Returning are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter) and Richard Rankin (Roger), while Duncan Lacroix’s Murtagh is also ready to return (despite the fact that his character is killed in the books). You can read our full cast list here.

There is also a new addition to the cast, in a hairy form.

Clan, meet our little ADSO! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/3QeJIRjHaS

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) 23 May 2019

When did production and filming begin?

Last May we had our first look behind the scenes on Fraser’s Ridge, when production started in Scotland.

“The adventure continues,” Heughan teased, and we also had our first glimpse of Brianna’s baby.

“We are all in favor of something special that fans will be excited about,” said Sophie Skelton (Brianna) during the clip. Could she refer to a wedding between her character, Brianna and Roger?

The clan is all there. See what our cast and crew have done on the set of #Outlander season 5. pic.twitter.com/TwylwK7Yfp

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) 6 May 2019

In April, Caitriona Balfe placed a tease behind the scenes with the script – don’t worry, it was a spoiler-free tease.

She also shared a video behind the scenes in which she said: “And that’s how it starts …”. Season 5 (yes that’s 1, 2, 3, 4.. FIVE?) Preparation time !!!! Excuse the shrill screaming, but I was very excited to catch @jongarysteele on the incredible new set that he and his team of brilliant artisans have built !!! Get ready!!”

Sam Heughan has not only left out, but has also shared a photo of various members of the cast and crew (with executive producer Matt B. Roberts left third).

Is there an Outlander season 5 trailer?

Yes! First a teaser premiered on New York Comic Con in October 2019, in a star-studded Outlander panel with series stars including Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

More time travel teasing for the Frasers, you can see it below …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alZOUG-PmsE (/ embed)

There is also a first-look image of Claire and Jamie, staring admiringly into each other’s eyes.

Your first photo of season 5 is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 16, 2019

The show also released a new teaser for New York Comic-Con 2019 …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPeRvwNDV-8 (/ embed)

This was followed by a longer series trailer that was released in January 2020, with Claire asking Jamie: “Do you ever feel that everything is pointing you somewhere? Space. Time. History. I am grateful for every day we have “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t745AinnAno (/ embed)

And further clips about the future of the female characters of Outlander in series five …

Who runs the Ridge? #Outlander pic.twitter.com/BB9ixJr5uc

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 26, 2020

Spoiler alert: Fraser’s Ridge is not really in North Carolina. Scotland is the most important location for filming Outlander and this season represents North America.

How many episodes will there be?

Seasons 5 and 6 both receive 12 episodes. If that seems too short to you, it is because it is so. It is the shortest order so far at Starz. To give you a comparison, season 4 was 13 episodes long, which is the normal number for American series.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayM4wJrT7A0 (/ embed)

We will continue to update this page with the latest news, so keep checking back for updates.