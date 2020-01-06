Loading...

The time travel romance returns as Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) try to build their new life together in pre-revolutionary America. What will Outlander’s fifth season mean for the Frasers after a cliffhanger end last season?

“Fans can be sure that their beloved Claire and Jamie will face new challenges, opponents, and adventures in seasons five and six if we look at American history and continue the history of the Fraser as they move into the new one Settle the world, “said Starz and President CEO Chris Albrecht said in a statement in May 2018.

We also know that season five is based on the fifth book in The Fiery Cross series.

When will Outlander season 5 be released?

Outlander’s fifth season will be airing weekly in the U.S. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, which means the episode will air on UK Prime on Amazon Prime Video Monday, February 17, 2020,

Although production in Scotland will start in April 2019, Outlander will not appear on screens again until early 2020. This news was confirmed by Starz on the Television Critics Tour in July 2019, and the network’s chief operating officer, Jeffrey A Hirsch, told reporters:

“Everything we do is based on delivery and tries to have something in the air to serve this first class female audience. We have some shows like Power in front of us that serve the general market. It’s more about planning around this digital experience. “

What will happen in Outlander’s fifth season?

Based on The Fiery Cross, the fifth novel in Diana Gabaldon’s series, the events of the corresponding fifth season will begin fairly soon after the fourth season cliffhanger finale, which Jamie (Sam Heughan) was commissioned by Governor Tryon to find kill his godfather, Murtagh.

“In season five, we’re essentially going where we left it,” Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. “It takes some time, but there is a lot going on for all characters and a lot of new relationships have to be established.”

Network Starz’s fifth season summary says, “As Claire knows only too well, friends, neighbors, and compatriots unwittingly march toward the revolution.

“Against this backdrop, which will soon announce the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to wonder how far they want to go to protect their homeland and to pray that there is no reason for the fiery cross to light. ” an old Scottish call to arms. “

Series producer Toni Graphia also revealed that season four focuses on the family theme in season five.

“Who’s family? How do you keep them together How do you protect them? What makes a family? How do you deal with your family? Of course, if you know the book and what book we are on, it does a lot to help, ”she told Digital Spy. “There is a lot going on about the coming storm, I would say … it roughly follows the path of American history.”

We also got a first film from the fifth episode of the cast, which shows a touching look back at Jamie and Murtagh’s relationship when he was a little boy before returning to America, where Jamie is helping him. The future son-in-law is getting ready for his wedding day with his beloved daughter – including a fun moment in which he’s forced to help Roger shave …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ItWRpnV5KCw (/ embed)

At a starry New York comic-con panel for the show, Balfe also teased that Claire would improve her surgical skills in the New World …

Look out for a brand new surgery this season and lots of amazing medical moments for Claire.

“I can do a lot of different operations this season and it’s pretty cool.” – @ caitrionambalfe #Outlander #NYCC

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) October 5, 2019

While we discover in the trailer in full length (below) that Roger wants to return to the 20th century, Brianna protests: “Our family is here.”

What will happen between Jamie and Roger?

The relationship between Roger and Jamie last season was problematic to say the least after Jamie brutally beat his son-in-law after a case of false identity.

“There’s a lot going on in the relationship earlier this season,” Rankin said of the relationship between Roger and Jamie. “They don’t really know each other, they’re a little bit unsure. Obviously Jamie played a big part in what happened to Roger and what he had to go through during season four. So I’m sure Roger didn’t let go of that completely Has.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1YoTBS9G9s (/ embed)

“They are a family, they are related – they already have a connection, whether they want to admit it or not. And they have a very deep connection through blood, at least they are both MacKenzies. I hope that they will build a strong relationship in the coming seasons. I would like to believe that. “

Who is the main character in season five of Outlander?

The returnees are Caitriona Balfe (Claire), Sam Heughan (Jamie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna, Claire and Jamie’s daughter) and Richard Rankin (Roger), while Murtagh from Duncan Lacroix will also return, although it appeared to be a close relationship Time!

While there is no statement yet to confirm the rest of the cast, one can say with certainty that the majority of your favorite characters of season four will be back.

New casting announcements are still pending, but we’ll keep you posted.

There is also a new line-up in furry form.

Clan, meet our little ADSO! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/3QeJIRjHaS

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 23, 2019

Has production and shooting started?

We also had our first look behind the scenes at Fraser’s Ridge when production started in Scotland.

“The adventure continues,” Heughan teases as we catch our first glimpse of Brianna’s baby.

“We’re all here to offer something special that fans will be looking forward to,” said Sophie Skelton (Brianna) during the clip. Could she refer to a wedding between her character Brianna and Roger?

The clan is all here. See what our cast and crew were up to on the set of #Outlander Season 5. Pic.twitter.com/TwylwK7Yfp

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) May 6, 2019

In April, Caitriona Balfe released a behind-the-scenes look at the screenplay – don’t worry, it was a spoiler-free test.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video saying, “And this is how it starts …… Season 5 preparation time (yes, that’s 1, 2, 3, 4.FIVE?) Excuse the shrill shouting, but I was very, very excited to see @jongarysteele on the incredible new set that he and his team had have built brilliant craftsmen! Getting ready!!”

In order not to be left out, Sam Heughan also shared a photo of the cast with the showrunner.

Is there an Outlander Season 5 trailer?

Yes! First, a teaser was premiered at New York Comic Con in October 2019 on a star-studded Outlander panel with series stars like Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Further possible time travel for the Frasers can be seen below …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alZOUG-PmsE (/ embed)

There is also a first picture of Claire and Jamie staring at each other.

Your first season 5 photo is here, clan! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/AhqX43RpHQ

– Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ), April 16, 2019

The show also released a new teaser for New York Comic-Con 2019 …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPeRvwNDV-8 (/ embed)

A longer trailer followed that was released in January 2020. Claire asked Jamie, “Do you ever feel that everything points to something? Space. Time. History? I’m grateful for every day we have.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t745AinnAno (/ embed)

Where is Outlander filmed?

Fraser’s Ridge isn’t really in North Carolina. Scotland is the main location for the filming of Outlander. The country stands for North America.

How many episodes will there be?

Seasons 5 and 6 will both have 12 episodes. If that seems short to you, it’s because it’s the shortest order from Starz so far. For comparison, season 4 was 13 episodes, which is the normal amount for American series.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayM4wJrT7A0 (/ embed)

We will continue to update this page with the latest news, so check for updates again.