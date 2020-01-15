The jump-in-time drama Outlander could get “extensions, spin-offs, or sequels,” according to Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO and President of the US streamer Starz.

“We believe there are a lot of opportunities in the Outlander universe to expand, shoot, or continue the story,” Hirsch told reporters Tuesday during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “We will continue to look at this with our partners at Sony.

“Hopefully we can find something we think is great and tell the story.”

Hirsch gave no information about where these story extensions would lead or who they could focus on.

However, it has been widely speculated that a spin-off with the popular recurring character Lord John Gray (played by David Berry) could occur at some point.

Diana Gabaldon, the author, whose books the series is based on, gave the fan favorite his own spin-off novels – so a television series would make sense. Gabaldon even posted about the possibility on Twitter in the past.

“Who knows? Interest has been expressed, it’s all I can tell you,” the author wrote when asked by a fan if there would be a Lord John Gray TV show in 2018.

What we do know is that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will repeat their roles as Claire and Jamie for the upcoming fifth season of Outlander. In addition, a sixth season has already been confirmed.

The fifth season of Outlander will air on Starz on Sunday February 16. Each episode airs on Amazon Prime in the UK the day after its release in the U.S.