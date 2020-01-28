Outfielders Pirates may aim to replace Starling Marte

GM Ben Cherington expressed his desire to add more depth to the field before the start of the season at PiratesFest on Friday. Monday, he made such a move a necessity by exchanging Starling Marte at the Diamondbacks.

Even with good health Gregory Polanco in the mix, the Pirates are very thin in the outdoor field at the moment. Bryan Reynolds will be in the programming somewhere, and at the moment it seems Guillermo Heredia will be the third starter on the opening day. Besides them, the only other field players on the 40-man roster are Jason Martin, recovering from shoulder surgery, and Kevin Kramer and Jose Osuna, two players who are better in the indoor field.

“I think we will continue to look for opportunities to bring in guys, whether it’s a player or players,” said Cherington on Monday. “… We have spoken to free agents. We have spoken to teams in other trades. So we will continue to work on it, and I hope we can add to that by the time of the formation of spring. “

Cherington said at winter meetings in December that he felt comfortable playing Reynolds at the center, a task that Reynolds himself said was ready to do. Cherington also mentioned on Monday that ideally the Pirates would add someone who could play on the central court because they had just swapped someone who could play on the central court.

While the Pirates could add another outfielder through an exchange, as Cherington said they were considering, choosing a free agent makes a lot more sense. That way they can spend some of the money they save from Marte and not have to give up on a player. It is almost certainly the best long-term choice.

While most of the big free agents have signed up, there are still some intriguing schemers on the market. Five players could do it.

Kevin Pillar

Out of the field players that Cherington could call today and try to sign, Pillar is probably the safest bet, despite some recent concerns about his game. Baseball-Reference has rated him at only 1 WAR despite a charge of full season work in 2019, and it had steadily declined in his last seasons in Toronto. Normally a very reliable defender, his dWAR was actually -0.2 and he had saved -3 defensive points. Without his defense, Pillar is at best a replacement level player. So he finished?

I do not think so. First, Baseball Savant’s Outs Above Average (OAA) rated its defense at +2 OAA. While not great, it’s a solid total. We can see where he excelled and also struggled through management.

Pillar was really struggling to go to his left back, to the wall in the center right. Oracle Park has a notoriously large, straight central field, commonly known as the “triple aisle”. Pillar had trouble putting it in place. He has always had problems in the back left, as evidenced by his -3 OAA going in this direction from 2016 to 2018 with the Blue Jays, but his problems were amplified by his baseball stadium.

The PNC park has a nice pedestrian area in the center right. The real challenge is the center left, and Pillar did very well last year to go to his right, whether he goes back or arrives on a ball. He always did well to go to his right. His skills are tailor-made for PNC Park.

Of course, Pillar is a light hitter. He has a bit of pop, but his base career percentage is a measly 0.296. Although he cannot match Marte’s attack, he could replicate his basic defense and run. And to be honest, if you’re interested in Pillar, you’re interested in defense first.

Cherington and Derek Shelton have a history with Pillar in Toronto. A meeting could benefit both parties.

