Outbreak throws pall over China New Year as deaths 40 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Transport was halted in Wuhan, the city with 11 million inhabitants where the outbreak occurred, and in at least 12 other cities in central Hubei province, with a population larger than New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Hospitals in Wuhan were struggling with a stream of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed masses of crazy people in masks set up for investigations, and some complained that relatives were sent away at capacity-based hospitals.

The authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere argue for medicines, disinfection equipment, masks, glasses, coats and other protective clothing.

Wuhan officials said they are quickly building a new hospital with 1,000 beds to tackle the crisis, which will be completed on February 3. It will be modeled after a SARS hospital that was built in just six days during the 2003 SARS outbreak in Beijing.

The seriousness of the crisis was still an open question.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold.

But it is not clear how deadly this coronavirus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as the common flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the US alone. Scientists say it is also unclear whether it spreads just as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, which also originated in China and killed around 800 people.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and diseases does not necessarily mean that the crisis gets worse. Instead, it could be a better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can cause colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, but can worsen pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw conclusions about how serious the virus is, because at the start of an outbreak you would focus more on the serious cases,” said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization in Geneva. “And then we might miss a few mild cases because people just get a little sick and don’t get tested. And they will recover. “

In France, health minister Agnes Buzyn said that two infected patients had traveled to China and that France should brace themselves for more such cases. A third case was announced about three hours later in a statement from its ministry.

“We see how difficult it is in today’s world to close the borders. In reality, it is not possible, “she said. Buzyn said the authorities want to reach everyone who may have come into contact with patients:” It is important to control the fire as quickly as possible. “

In the US it was reported that the last person to have the disease did well. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also said that they expect more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

Still, “CDC believes that the direct risk to the American public is currently low, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the office.

Because the Chinese authorities fear that public gatherings will speed up the spread of the virus, the outbreak has put pressure on the Lunar New Year. Temples closed their doors, the Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations for the holidays, normally a time of family reunions, tours, fireworks shows and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people .

The usually busy streets, shopping malls and other public areas of Wuhan were nervously quiet and masks were mandatory in public. Shoppers emptied store shelves and stocked up for a longer period of insulation. Karaoke bars, cinemas and internet cafes in the region were closed.

While most deaths were older patients, a 36-year-old man died in Hubei on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or concerned people who visited the city or had personal connections with the infected. In total, about two dozen cases have been confirmed outside of China, almost all in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Nepal.

Recalling the initial cover-up of the SARS government, many Chinese people are suspicious of the case numbers reported by officials. Authorities have promised transparency.

The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, has announced that it will collect information on government services that have not responded to the outbreak, including “delays, concealment and under-reporting of the epidemic.”

Associated Press researcher Henry Hou and video journalist Dake Kang in Beijing and writer Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press