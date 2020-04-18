Our men traveled down memory lane and chose several heroes to enter the race

There are lots of great Flat races all over the world – but nothing compares to the Kentucky Derby. The first leg of American Triple Crown was nicknamed ‘The Run for the Roses’ by many people, but I prefer the NBC anchor term used by Bob Costas: ‘The Two Most Exciting Minutes in Sports’.

Here are my top five Kentucky Derbies …

1

Silver Charm is an unforgettable winner in the 1997 credit extension: AP: Associated Press

1989 – Sunday Silence

The 1989 update might not be the most exciting, but it was the race that sparked six months of fierce competition between the two greats of the future in this game. Sunday Silence and Easy Goer.

On a muddy afternoon at Churchill Downs in May, the troubled but talented Pat Valenzuela – known as a passenger Arazi in the 1991 Breveners Juvenile Cup – gave Pat Day (Easy Goer rider) riding lessons.

Sunday Silence – perfectly trained by hall of fame coach Charlie Whittingham – always in the perfect position in fourth, sitting comfortably above the initial fraction of 23 seconds for the first 1/4 mile and 46.3 / 5 seconds for the first half mile .

His rider had a danger behind and he knew that all he had to do was point and his mount would save him. The favorite Easy Goer managed to get close enough after a few barges and crashed during the first quarter mile, but his dislike of conditions – and what many felt was a bad trip during the day – saw him three wide at the first turn, struggling with speed and traversing by rivals when the host’s turn approaches.

With the winning post in sight, Valenzuela kicked at Sunday Silence, unleashed a powerful lap to be clearly tied and won with a comfortable two and a half length. “If a horse can win Triple Crown, this one can.” Whittingham commented, which also sent a great Ferdinand to win the race three years earlier. “He is green today and he still wins. He studies all the time.”

Easy Goer might have been named after hacking at Belmont Stakes later, but at Churchill Downs he was not at all! He seemed impossible to put a stretch back, but the stamina of his boss made him go back there and cross the line to only take a second.

The show may not be a vintage show, but its historical significance makes it a must for the best Kentucky Derby list. That was the beginning of the royal battle between the pair which would last for the remaining two legs of the Triple Crown.

Their Preakness duel battle was clearly engraved in the hall of fame, with Sunday Silence getting better than the Easy Goer game in the real thriller for olden times.

Three weeks later Easy Goer proved his class when counting unreliable factions to be installed in the Belmont Stake – the old rival Sunday Silence was the second clear and lacking in his quest to find the Triple Crown.

Easy Goer and Sunday Silence faced one last time in the classic Breeders Cup Classic with the last being given a perfect trip by super sub Chris McCarron, only getting better than a trip that was rated poorly by Pat Day at Gulfstream Park.

Head-to-head between couples may read Sunday Silence 3, Easy Goer 1, but the debate about which is really better is what will never be resolved.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRgvnG2zWrQ (/ embed)

1999 – Charismatic

Emotional success for 31-1 Charismatic and bad luck jockey, Chris Antley – who retired temporarily in 1997 because of drug and weight problems.

Charismatics that were not considered – trained by master handler D.Wayne Lukas – were far from the prospect of your ideal Triple Crown with a defeat in claims, but the connection insisted that he had something and their persistence in running it finally paid off when he booked his Derby ticket in the Stake race in Keeneland less than two weeks before the big race.

Jerry Bailey had ridden it last time, but Hall of Fame jockey turned to the purchase of expensive Worldly Manner for Godolphin for Derby leaving Antley to reap gifts from outsiders. “I don’t think I’ll come back.” Antley said about his resignation in 1997. “I told my father, ‘The Derby is coming soon, wouldn’t it be neat if I could drive it?'”

Given a confident ride by Antley, Charismatic was held in the middle division for the first half of the race until he made a stellar progress outside to take the third position at the turn. He has one or two and a half lengths to make up for the powerful Cat Thief and the Worldly Manner ridden, but there is a strong feeling that they are sitting ducks, waiting for the inevitable Charismatics to blow their necks.

It took most of the stretch to do it, but he took it comfortably in the end and held back Menifee who quickly finished to win. “Miracles are made come true.” Antley beamed after winning his second Derby. “This is the greatest sport there is. It is the sport of kings.”

Considered a coincidence, Charismatic was allowed to go on 8-1 in contempt for Preakness two weeks later and he made a real statement by increasing the distance between him and the rest when winning by half the length of the runner-up Derby. Menifee.

He almost became the first Triple Crown winner since then Confirmed in 1978, but unfortunately the injury kept him in the last leg because he could only finish third Lemon Drop Kid.

Antley had felt something was wrong at the end and made it easier to get down before reaching and lifting the horse’s left front leg – an action that might save his life given the severity of the fracture.

Charismatic continues to recover and has a successful career in education, but the man who rides it to his greatest victory sadly dies the following year at the age of 34.

There is a fantastic documentary about Antley and Charismatic as part of the ESPN 30 for 30 series and is worth watching.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnD5jN03s40 (/ embed)

2001 – Monarchos

Pre-race talks are dominated by hot favorite Bob Baffert Points Awarded, but that was before anyone knew he would heat up at some of the hottest opening factions in Kentucky Derby history!

After winning Preakness, Belmont and Travers before retiring later that year, Point Given was clearly unlucky not to win the Kentucky Derby that year – but did not take anything from the horse that won it.

Monarchos may not have the ability and career as consistent as Point Given, but on that day he was a match for anyone and his Derby victory was one of the most spectacular in 145 rounds of race to date.

There aren’t many horses that can watch as quickly and get past it as he did and he has proven his liking for the scenario when he won the Florida Derby in the same style seven weeks before.

Withstand from the initial blazing speed set by SongandaprayerMonarchos John Ward made a stealthy move toward the turn when it became clear that the pioneers had left like a shaken coke can.

The Baffert Point Couple Given and Congaree led when they turned to face the wire, but Monarchos tracked them down, driving under rider Jorge Chavez.

“Monarchos swept the lead.” shouted race commentator Tom Durkin. “He drew two, he drew three, Jorge Chavez and Monarchos have won the Kentucky Derby. And the final time is 1 minute and 59 and 4/5 seconds. He is as fast Secretariat! “

Connections must have survived the question of a flight attendant before celebrating the victory, but the small disturbance suffered by runners-up was clearly offset by the distance that defeated the pair on the front lines. Monarchos failed to appear at Preakess and Belmont afterwards and retired the following winter, but maybe running a race he did too much of.

It takes a lot of horses to reach the peak for each Triple Crown race – especially after noting the time of the Secretariat at the first.

He may not win again after his Churchill heroism, but Monarchos is something special on the day he brings home ‘Run for Roses’.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UMhYwri-go (/ embed)

1997 – Silver Charms

This was the beginning of Bob Baffert’s domination of hard gray Silver Charm win with a head under a strong ride from Gary Stevens.

In what is not the fastest Derby ever to run, Silver Charm was given a positive ride and was produced to lead inside the finish line.

He was quickly challenged on a straight road by flying closer Captain Bodgit, but Stevens always looks comfortable, keeping the same left hand posture and drive to keep working. It was a fantastic ending – one of the best in Derby history.

“I directed it to Derby.” said Baffert. “I really practiced it.” A heavy horse that can sometimes be lazy, Silver Charm was made to work with many horses to keep his body fit and the sharpness paid off well, as he fended off the challenges of his favorite race to achieve an impressive victory. as Baffert’s first Kentucky hero.

No one has won so far in his career, Silver Charm then won Preakness by the other heads Free House with Captain Bodgit also returning in third position.

He was not as fortunate when losing at Belmont Stakes by a short margin next time, but the trio of colts really dominated the Triple Crown series that season – they were the first three houses in Derby, the first three houses in Preakness and the two of them who ran at Belmont were in second and third.

Fourth Preakness Touch of Gold took the day’s victory – robbed Enchantment of Silver in its dying step during the extra quarter mile journey and made it one of many who landed the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but appeared short in what was classified as ‘a champion’s test’

“Silver Charm can easily win Triple Crown. He has only a little bad luck there.” Baffert added.

With the Dubai World Cup in its infancy and prize money so good, the Silver Charm was sent to Nad Al Sheba the following season to face Godolphin Lover.

There were only short heads between them in the line, but the plan was canceled and the Silver Spell scored the first for Baffert. The legendary American coach has now won the Derby Derby five times and the Dubai World Cup three times, but his first winner in both was the Silver Charm. That more than guarantees a gray place in history books.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW95TzvHxtI (/ embed)

2004 – Smarty Jones

This year is not the deepest of Classical plants, but the story behind the winner Smarty Jones make Triple Crown more memorable.

When a one-year-old ‘Smarty’ experiences a fractured skull with bones around his left eye, so badly damaged veterinarians think they have to remove the eye.

He quickly recovered under talented but unproven John Servis coach and he immediately recorded a speed figure of more than six meters under jockey Stewart Elliott.

Quickly stepping in class, he won the Arkansas Derby in an impressive manner and went to the Kentucky Derby with an unbeaten record.

On the muddy track, Smarty Jones broke quickly and tracked forward Lionheart before runners were produced on the home side’s turn to win two and three quarter lengths. The first Kentucky Derby for both Servis and Elliott made history by joining to win the Classic on their debut appearance.

“Really can’t be trusted.” said Elliott after winning on his first trip. “I crossed the line and I can’t explain it. There are no words to describe it. We gathered a little at the first turn, but everything became big. At the three-eighth pole, I knew I had a gun loaded under me. I would only sit until he straightened up and changed the lead. He really went running. “

Smarty Jones went on to follow up Preakness with a record of 11 and a half in length and was sent to Belmont as a hot favorite with Triple Crown in sight.

Because of his increasing popularity, he increased his presence in New York and led to the highest television ratings for the race in the previous 14 years.

The end of the fairy tale will not happen because Smarty Jones will not relax early and run away under pressure from non-competitors. He finished a clear second, but was defeated by a strong visitor Birdstone with the crowd in silence stunned.

The injury stopped him from competing in the Travers and Breeders Cup Classic, but his retirement connections to study and him can now be found back home in Pennsylvania, where his career began. Raised in the home of their owners and one of only two horses that they kept after losing their previous trainer, Smarty Jones was indeed a horse for life.

Tiger Roll is honored in the new Betfair feature film about the Grand National heroes