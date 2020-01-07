Our McDonald's here in Amarillo is missing this sauce

Loading...

It was in August when I first reported THIS lack of a particular sauce at Amarillo McDonald’s restaurants.

So when it was Christmas time and my daughter asked me what I wanted. The only thing that really mattered to me was that she went to McDonald’s in the Dallas area and got me a hot mustard.

She thought she had to get me something better (and she did), but it was the only thing I couldn’t get for myself. I’m not even sure why the Amarillo McDonald’s stopped serving it. I even visited Facebook and it seems that many of my friends also thought that McDonald’s had just discontinued the product.

No, the Amarillo stores just don’t wear it. I know they have it in Dallas / Phoenix / Chicago and Abilene. So what’s the deal? Not a happy meal at McDonald’s while this sauce is still gone.

So what can we do? I mean we can bring family and friends every time they come to visit. That was my good idea for Christmas. Yes, you can buy McDonald’s Hot Mustard on Amazon, but that just seems crazy.

So come on Amarillo. Get on the same page as the other McDonald’s. Please bring the hot mustard sauce back to us. We beg you!