Our man in Japan is what I always wanted from the Grand Tour (just minus the cars)

All screenshots: Amazon Prime / YouTube

At first glance James May: Our man in Japan is another travel show in a “foreign” and “exotic” Asian country, moderated by a white man. He eats a few noodles, talks about samurai and takes the train. However, this doesn’t mean that the show’s ingredients necessarily affect its ultimate taste, which is refreshingly honest, healthy, and absolutely delightful.

When it comes to a typical American (or British) travel show that is hosted or produced by me, I’m always careful. I have seen far too many that play a role in outsourced cultural stereotypes, exhausting tropics, and monolithic conclusions based on minimal evidence or exposure. It is annoying and actually only serves to exoticize and fetishize an entire nation or culture into a segment of television that is neatly packaged in its time window. Japan in particular suffers from this problem.

James May: Our man in Japan is not like that. That’s because James May, who wears great shirts forever, is not like that. May has been to Japan many times throughout his life, but throughout the show, he is never guided by his personal prejudices. Rather, he is guided by Japan. In fact, he begins it all by anticipating our central thesis – spending many weeks in Japan to understand it better.

“My real purpose of coming here is because I’m fascinated by the place, not just looking at all the sights and saying,” Oh, it’s not that nice and it’s not that unusual, “he says.” It’s about finding out what Japan is all about and how it is to be Japanese, because it is probably the place where Britons can travel the most abroad. “Experience things abroad by sticking to the familiar well-being ,

This also sets the tone for the kind of respectful openness that guides the rest of the show. It’s rare for May to be alone in most episodes. The producers obviously worked hard to unlock the bars of Japanese culture across the country and then used local guides and experts to guide us (and May) through everything.

He meets with calligraphy masters, monks, microbreweries, train enthusiasts, master smiths, J-pop stars, samurai and octopus fishermen, but what unites all these people is the pride, the friendliness and the inviting nature that they openly show to May and his friends Crew. I know that this is obviously still a TV show and everyone involved wants it to be presented in the best possible light, but the show makes a point of giving all guests a good amount of airing time to speak and them it didn’t know how to teach anything yet.

There is a lot of freedom for Japan to choose to talk about itself, a very important lesson to keep in mind when trying to understand another culture that has a millennia-old history. (Mostly, just silence hell and listen.) May, for example, can wear traditional samurai robes while being taught the cultural meaning of the samurai and the meaning of each piece of clothing.

JMOMIJ is charming in its presentation and commitment. May often breaks the fourth wall, jokes about Amazon and often chats with his off-camera team. This is a style that should be familiar to anyone who has seen many British hosts, including the equally long-haired celebrity chef of the 80s, Keith Floyd, whose popular BBC shows did the same on the somewhat less distant shores of London France.

Everyone is happy about the food and the sights and seems to be completely satisfied with the students and based on the local guides. All against the background of the incredible natural wonders of Japan and the diverse urban landscapes.

And despite the smooth and polished style of shooting, the show can accept mistakes, stumbling blocks and things that don’t go as planned. We are all familiar with May falling on his bum, but if the team goes out to squid fishing, they will not catch anything and will have to return empty-handed. In a more scripted show, the producers might have gotten a trapped octopus somewhere and faked it. But that didn’t happen here.

This show is everything I wanted for the Grand Tour, just without the cars. I wanted to see sights, I wanted to be as close as possible to the local culture without being able to be there myself. May is the perfect ship for this. He went on a journey to see what is typical of a western mind when he thinks of Japan, and as a result he can offer us a less well-known, more nuanced view of the place.

But above all, he realizes that Japan is no longer the place he visited a quarter of a century ago. “What I’ve always loved about Japan is that it’s so Japanese and it’s all Japanese – normal everyday things like having breakfast, going shopping – that’s what makes it so fascinating, so exciting,” he muses during a solo ride from the country back to Tokyo.

“But what I’m doing there is to celebrate monoculturalism,” he continues. “In that sense, I should also be the type who says,” Britain should stay British! “But I don’t think I like Britain being multicultural … because it obviously improves the food.”

This mood, which is characterized by increasing xenophobia and racism, is particularly important. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently a walking, speaking celebration of racist bigotry, monoculturalism and the anti-foreign stance. Make Britain great again and all of that.

However, it is not enough to seek comfort and familiarity forever and to judge the rest. The answer to May’s thesis is obvious, as he stands out from the beaten path and makes concerted efforts to meet and speak to actual Japanese. He wanted to find out what it means to be Japanese. He discovered that Japan and its people are very different and come from all walks of life and work to find their place in their world. And if you remove the language barrier and the food, you can really say the same thing about all of us.

James May: Our Man in Japan is now available as a stream on Amazon Prime.