I was absolutely thrilled by the news that Kempton escaped the bulldozer’s claws!

It’s a beautiful circuit – one of the most beautiful there is – and it gave me one of the greatest days of my career over Christmas Clan Des Obeaux won the King George.

1

Photo credit: Stewart Williams – The Sun

The announcement is a relief for both all-weather and show jumping fans, and the course can continue to thrive for a long time.

I’m about an hour away on the M3 this weekend for Betfair Super Saturday in Newbury, which is undoubtedly the highlight of the afternoon Altior.

I am very happy to see him on the track again and it should be extremely difficult to beat.

Nicky Henderson thinks he’s going to rock him again and that’s good enough for me!

Unfortunately, I’m not going to sit on it – or on another hotpot Indigenous river in the Denman chase – but I’m looking forward to taking over the reins Stolen Silver (3.35) in the Betfair hurdle.

He flew home and Dad thinks he hit him exactly.

I thanked my lucky stars that Haydock’s straight was almost as long as the Great Wall of China when he last won – he definitely scared me when I stole the price right on the line!

A punishment shouldn’t be too much of an obstacle for him and I would certainly give him a good chance.

Dad runs too Sir Valentine in the race.

He was unlucky the last time he got closer to Ascot when he jumped down the hill.

Obviously it’s a very hot race – 24 runners for an enormous amount of prize money – but Grange Hill Farm has two strong rivals.

Hopefully all races will run on time because I look forward to seeing England versus Scotland at 4.45am.

The boys will put it in the cabin after the end of the race and I hope for a whitewash!

England made a few changes to the lineup, but if they do their best, the boys in blue should be too classy.

Hopefully we will double the stolen silver / England!

I’m not going to Newbury until 3.35am, so I actually have time to be the first in Warwick.

The distance between the two tracks is only about 70 miles, so hopefully you shouldn’t have to worry about time.

King Place – my mount in competition – has a good chance. It’s an open, competitive race, but I expect it to advance from its first run.

Finally, I would like to briefly discuss James Banks, who died earlier this week.

It is incredibly sad. He was a very bubbly, very funny guy who made up a large part of the Libra.

What I really noticed was how many people had pictures of him – not just as part of groups, but also individually.

It touched many people and was a credit to the racing world.

