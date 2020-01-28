Over three series – and several tours, romances and shock deaths – Our Girl has developed a loyal fan base, first with Lacey Turner’s Private Molly Dawes and now with Michelle Keegan’s Sergeant Georgie Lane. After the series in Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Kenya, Georgie is exposed to painful memories when she returns to Afghanistan.

Here’s everything we know about our girl’s return to the screens so far:

When’s Our Girl on TV again?

There is still no broadcast date for the fourth series of Our Girl, but we know that the six new episodes will be broadcast on BBC1 sometime in 2020.

The filming of the new series was completed at the end of July 2019. Keegan celebrated the occasion with a solemn boomerang and a greeting to the hard-working cast and crew:

Who is in the cast of Our Girl series four?

Michelle Keegan has been confirmed to return for Our Girl’s new series and repeat her role as Georgie Lane, who has now been promoted to sergeant. It has been confirmed that Keegan’s fourth series will be the last in this role.

There are also some new faces in the cast. Nico Mirallegro (Rillington Pace) and Danny-Boy Hatchard (below) from EastEnders, who will play Private Rhett Cheese Charlton, are on board.

Hatchard – best known as Lee Carter on the BBC soap – said: “I am excited to join the legendary 2 Section. Our girl has always done a great job of representing our British troops. I can’t wait to get more really cool stories to tell. “

Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Josh Bowman, Nabil Elouahabi, Nebras Jamali and Badria Timini All have also signed up for the fourth series.

They step alongside Rolan Bell (Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers), Sean Sagar (Monk) and Dominic on Jephcott, who as new brigadier returns.

But you’ll notice that some key characters are missing from this list – namely Maisie and Rab (played by Shalom Brune-Franklin and Harki Bhambra) and Captain James (Ben Aldridge), who left Georgie’s friend for interest in the third drama series and was last seen jumping off a cliff next to the rest of section 2.

Why isn’t Ben Aldridge in season four of Our Girl?

Michelle Keegan and Ben Aldridge in Our Girl

There’s no official line on why Aldridge didn’t repeat his role after playing Captain James for three series – and has kept the only connection between Molly Dawes and Georgie Lane. But maybe it has something to do with the role that he played in the upcoming US television series Pennyworth? The new show – which will tell the story of the creation of Batman’s butler Alfred – can be seen in the leading roles of Paloma Faith and Polly Walker and was shot between October 2018 and May 2019.

Where will the fourth season of Our Girl take place? Where is it filmed?

The new series is divided between Georgie’s hometown Manchester and Afghanistan, where 2 sections are on tour. Filming started in May 2019 and will take place in South Africa.

What Happens in Our Girl Series Four?

In the fourth series, Georgie lives with her family in Manchester and in a more positive place – now she is a sergeant, is training a number of doctors and decides not to accompany her friends in the second section of her upcoming assignment in Afghanistan.

However, this decision is questioned if a night in the city results in an almost fatal accident, and Georgie realizes that the painful memories of losing her fiancee Elvis through a Taliban attack do not justify her decision Afghanistan to return. Ultimately, she realizes that she has to go back to face her own fears.

Is there a trailer for Our Girl Series 4?

Not yet – but in the meantime, here’s a smiley snapshot of some of the actors on the set …

Will the fourth series be Our Girl’s last series?

It is not yet known whether Our Girl will return for a fifth series. Given the size of the show, filming is always long and tiring – but the drama remains popular on BBC1 with a dedicated fan base.

Despite the lack of confirmation, it was reported that I was a Celeb winner and could replace former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa Michelle Keegan.