Our Friends of Pawnee are reuniting for Parks and FREE RECRUITS next Thursday on NBC – GeekTyrant

We have some great news for all of your fans Parks and Recreation! The show is coming back for special episodes recorded from the homes of the series’ stars including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim openedHeir, and Retta. The story of the current events going on today, no doubt with Leslie joking about this quarantine, will continue to be productive in the end, but crazy and trying for her friends, her work, and her favorite waffles. There is a rumor that we will also see some friends of the Pawnee universe.

Lisa Katz and Tracey PakostaScripting Program Co-Presidents, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement:

“In such uncertain times, we can think of no one better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unrestricted enthusiasm and empathy. Many thanks to Mike Schur and the Parks and Recreation team for putting together this wonderful special and bringing a smile to all our faces and raising money for such a worthwhile cause. “

This is so exciting! I’ll be watching, and I can’t wait to see the cast together again. Check out Amy Poehler’s clip below announcing the special, and tune in next Thursday, April 30, at 9:00 pm / VET, or catch it streaming the next day.