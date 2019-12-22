Our favorite Bay Area games included this magical performance of Game 7: The Reporter

Loading...

Fans of Bay Area sports should not allow the end of the Warriors and Giants dynasties to serve as a bleach that cleanses their minds of the greatness they have witnessed in the last 10 years.

No one who has lived in this region has seen a decade in which local teams made more appearances in the playoffs (29), advanced to more championships (10) or won more world titles (6).

Fans of the Bay Area have bathed in such reflective glory since 2010 that we had an impossible time to choose the 10 best games of the decade.

Do you think we are exaggerating? We couldn't even find space on our top 10 list for a couple of perfect games (not me @, Dallas Braden or Matt Cain) or the 73rd Warriors victory in 2016. The three Warrior titles made sure they won? Not in the list.

And the characteristic moment of the Raiders of the last 10 years: the 2016 season opening victory in New Orleans, made possible by Jack Del Rio's decision to go by two points? Not good enough for this list.

Frankly, we could have included nothing but Warriors and Giants games, but we strive for an adequate representation of as many of our six professional teams as possible.

With apologies for many, many worthy and memorable games around here since the 2010s, this is what we came up with as the best games:

10. The miraculous return of the last day to win the AL West title (2012)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVvPORtzC4 (/ embed)

Did you know that the Athletics finished the decade with more victories than the Giants (839 to 821), more trips to the postseason than San Francisco (5-4) and the same number of division titles (2)? Probably not. But everyone knows that the Giants won three titles since 2010, including one in 2012 that overshadowed the magical season of Oakland.

The last game of the regular season summed up how the loser A. Oakland, with the lowest payroll in the league of $ 59.5 million, was the consensus choice for the AL West winery. Armed with an initial rotation for all rookies at the end of the season, the Athletics overcame a five-game deficit to Texas with only nine games remaining to establish a season finale for the winner.

After falling behind 5-1, a loud crowd from the Colosseum watched deliriously as Oakland scored six runs in the fourth, driven by a fallen pop fly by Josh Hamilton of Texas, on his way to victory.

9. 49ers beat Saints, 48-46, in the New Orleans thriller (2019)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKndVlV8Mwo (/ embed)

Current bias has nothing to do with this choice. No one who saw the epic showdown two weeks ago thought of the game as more than epic.

The battle for NFC supremacy had almost 100 points and 1,000 yards of attack while becoming an instant classic.

Robbie Gould's 30-yard field goal in the weapon provided the winning points, but tight end All-Pro George Kittle did the dirty work. Marshawn Lynch may be retired, but Kittle showed that the "Beast Mode" is still alive … it only moved a few miles south.

Kittle's memorable stampede began with a fourth and 2 plays with less than 30 seconds left and the 49ers on the verge of a crushing defeat. However, Kittle escaped on the floor where Jimmy Garoppolo hit him for the first attempt. But it wasn't over. He broke tackles and moved away from the Saints defenders who grabbed his facial mask while earning 20 more yards to help Gould be a hero.

8. Klay Thompson sets an NBA record with a quarter of 37 points (2015)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sc3m3BwfylA (/ embed)

You don't win three titles in four years without venturing much into the spectacular. Witness Klay Thompson of the Warriors, who delivered three demonstrations of offensive firepower as the NBA had never seen. But even his NBA record night of hitting 14 triples in Chicago last season and a 60-point night in Oakland in 2017 while touching the ball for 90 seconds and bouncing it 11 times remained in the background to what he did in 2015.

On a cold January night, Thompson provided the best heat test while breaking the NBA record by scoring 37 points in the third quarter of a 126-101 victory. He broke the old 33-point mark in a single quarter by George Gervin and Carmelo Anthony. Thompson was literally perfect, hitting his 13 shots in the period. He also set a record in the NBA with nine triples.

7. The 49ers march past the Saints, 36-32, in the playoff classic (2012)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6FfeHDrexE (/ embed)

As aesthetically pleasing as this month's 49ers-Saints game was, their clash seven years ago in the NFC Divisional playoff game in Candlestick provided even more excitement. In total, there were four touchdowns scored in the last five minutes of the game and the advantage changed hands four times.

And, like this year's showdown, the 49ers then depended heavily on their tight end star: Vernon Davis had a decisive game, catching seven passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, including the winner of the game in a 14-yard game with nine seconds left.

In the history of the 49ers, their quarterbacks have created iconic plays like "The Catch" with Joe Montana, "The Catch II" with Steve Young for Terrell Owens and, in the 2012 playoff game played just after the 30th anniversary from "The Catch," "Alex Smith delivered what Davis would simply call" The Grab. "

6. The unlikely home run by hero Ishikawa sends Giants to the World Series (2014)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzOXqEjLNdA (/ embed)

The little known Travis Ishikawa felt the need to see a "one hundred times" repetition of his home run that sent the Giants to the World Series in 2014 to prove to himself that he did. That should be all you need to know about the end of this storybook.

From the beginning of the year as an unemployed 30-year-old baseball player contemplating retirement to becoming a hero of the National League Championship Series, it is an end as sad as it can be. From Cody Ross in 2010 to Marco Scutaro in 2012, Ishikawa, the man who played in the left garden with Juan Pérez, completed the trifecta of recovery projects turned into postseason giants.

Ishikawa's 3-run homer in the then AT&T Park crowned an excellent series for him: he hit .385 with seven NLCS-driven races. Normally, he would have earned MVP honors. But, Madison Bumgarner was from another world at the time. More on him a little later.

5. ‘Bang! Bang! "Steph Curry knocks down OKC (2016)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GEMVGHoenXM (/ embed)

Who can forget the TV announcer Mike Breen's call about the Steph Curry shot that won the game and won the game in Oklahoma City in 2016?

Curry's 38-meter shot from near the middle of the court to send Kevin Durant and the Thunder to a waste of extra time did not give the Warriors a championship. But surely he joined his legend. For our money, it's still the most memorable shot a Warrior made during the incredible five-year career of appearances in the team's NBA Finals.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOaenKTeRfs (/ embed)

Curry finished with 46 points in 14 of 24 shots, while also drawing the NBA record at the time with 12 triples (he lost only four). This game had it all, including two free throws by Andre Iguodala with 0.7 seconds left to send the game to OT, a terrifying Curry ankle injury that sent him to the locker room and a legendary post-game discussion between Draymond Green and Steve Kerr .

In the end, we witnessed another illustrious chapter of Curry's career.

Does anyone else see this boy play?

4. A power game for ages gives sharks the epic game 7 (2019)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4KIedbPrC_g (/ embed)

Something always seemed to condemn the Sharks during their two-decade career as one of the best teams in the NHL. Then something magical happened last year as they headed for a 3-0 loss in Game 7 of the first round series of the Western Conference against Las Vegas.

They have a rest.

A controversial five-minute penalty was imposed in Vegas for a cross check that caused Joe Pavelski's head to bounce off the ice. The Sharks' power game scored a whopping four goals during the power game, while the SAP Center crowd went absolutely crazy with excitement. The madness reached a climax when Kevin Labanc shot Las Vegas goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury to give the Sharks a 4-3 lead just four minutes after the penalty.

While the Golden Knights tied the game to send it overtime, look, we told you that things always seem to go wrong in San Jose, this time the Sharks prevailed over the exciting winning goal of the Barclay Goodrow series.

3. The 49ers lose an unforgettable Super Bowl against the Ravens (2013)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcNp1z93Crc (/ embed)

The game was announced as "The Harbaugh Bowl" when Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers brother John of the Ravens became the first brothers to train against each other in a Super Bowl. Around these parts it is remembered as a missed opportunity for the 49ers to win their sixth Super Bowl.

The 34-31 defeat of the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans is also notable for a strange 34-minute delay when the power was cut in the Superdome. The game also stands out because Colin Kaepernick, do you remember it? – He was so close to leading San Francisco from a 28-6 deficit to a Super Bowl title against the Ravens led by Joe Flacco.

The 49ers ran four plays within the 10-yard line in the final minutes with a chance of victory. But Kaepernick was unable to connect in his last three passes to Michael Crabtree, including a play in the fourth attempt that looked suspiciously as a retention penalty could have been invoked in Baltimore.

Seven years later, perhaps the fortunes of the 49ers could change against the Lamar Jackson Ravens in Miami in a couple of months.

2. # Game6Klay wants Warriors to win an unforgettable victory in OKC (2016)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oOLr5QJAGs (/ embed)

We do not mention another criterion for our honor roll. If you get a lasting viral hashtag of performance, it's on the list. See you, # Game6Klay.

Klay Thompson will always be loved in the Bay Area, not only for his unique personality, but for the incredible things he has done on the basketball court. In Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference finals, he flatly refused to allow the Warriors to lose to Kevin Durant and the Thunder. Down 3-1 in the series before winning at home, the Warriors seemed doomed in Game 6 while following most of the game.

Then Klay happened. He set an NBA record with 11 triples in a postseason game by scoring 41 points and breaking the spirit of the Thunder while gaining some immortality.

All Durant could say about Thompson's Game 6 that was shown after the series was "how the hand of God touched Klay."

1. Game 7 of Madison The Madison Bumgarner World Series ’(2014)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPw-Om2Xf5I (/ embed)

Drama. A superhuman feat. An awkward presentation of MVP after the game. Game 7 of the Giants of the 2014 World Series had it all.

Madison Bumgarner helped the Giants win two World Series before paving the way to Cooperstown on a cold October night in Kansas City while taking them to a third trophy.

After starting and winning two games in the series, Bumgarner summoned the force to leave the bullpen and throw five whitewashed innings in Game 7. After a bad play in the garden, he put Alex Gordon of the Royals in third base while The tie was running. At the end of the ninth inning, Bumgarner induced Salvador Pérez to approach Pablo Sandoval in dirty territory and "Panda" dropped on his back when the celebration began.

Bumgarner ended up throwing 14 bleached tickets in four days against Kansas City. He allowed only one run in the entire series during his 21 innings, for a 0.43 ERA that really raised his World Series career a little to 0.25 in 36 general innings, which remains a clear record.

Thanks to MadBum, the Giants became the first World Series road team to win a Game 7 since 1979. Also thanks to the great left-hander, San Francisco enjoyed his third World Series parade later that week at night of Halloween.

Do you have your own top 10 to share, or do you want to argue for a single game that you think you should have achieved? Contact us at [email protected]

