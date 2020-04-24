Our EXCLUSIVE Interview with Songland PipoBeats Winner!

Talent Recap had a chance to sit down with Songland’s latest winner, PipoBeats! Pipo is a Chilean-American rising pop star, multi-instrumentalist and self-taught musician. He also wrote Luis Fonsi’s No. 1 “Sway.”

Check out our EXCLUSIVE interview with Songland’s PipoBeats here:

A look behind the scenes at Songland

For starters, PipoBeats explained why he wanted to be in Songland in the first place.

“It’s an amazing blessing to see that there has been a show fit for people like me.”

“I watched the show and it was like, oh, this is perfect. This is the perfect opportunity. I decided to give it a try … and it’s an amazing blessing to see that there was a show suitable for people like me who write music.”

But the competition was fierce! So even though Pipo was sure of himself, it was intimidating to see and hear the other composers.

“You come in confident that you have good music until you listen to everyone else, that also has INSANE music. Being able to be in a place where there are as many people as you, just allows doors to open for collaboration and ideas. I’m about to drop a song because I couldn’t help but want that girl I heard singing in my song. I can’t help it. Her name is Caroline Kole. It’s awesome! “

According to her Instagram, Caroline will be appearing in the Songland episode with Ben Platt.

Typing “balance”

When PipoBeats started writing “Sway” and recorded it in his closet, he had other ideas for the song. But the opportunity to be in Songland was too good to pass up.

“I thought it would be my number 1.”

“I thought it would be my number 1. But God has a plan and the way things have changed, it almost seemed like maybe … it was for Fonsi at the end of the day. I’m so happy to be able to give it to someone else.”

PipoBeats performing his original song “Sway” on Songland

So when asked how it feels to write a No. 1 song for Luis Fonsi, PipoBeats pulled out his 2020 lineup. He explained that he has similar binders every year since 2016 where he writes his goals.

“In the Songland episode, I threw out this article. In this paper I wrote, which I showed in Songland … this was the one from three years ago when I said I wanted to write a song for Luis Fonsi. If you stop that and go 2-3 lines towards below, it says “And I want my song to be at 1.”

Working with Ryan Tedder

But the biggest drawing point of the program is working with some of the best composers and producers in the music business. PipoBeats had the unique opportunity to partner with Ryan Tedder on “Sway.” Surprisingly, that was his first EVER collaboration.

“Funny fact: before that I collaborated with zero people.”

“The song is meant to be collaborative. Funny fact: before this I collaborated with zero people. My first collaboration was with Ryan Tedder to work on giving a song, which technically was with Fonsi. “

His first experience was one he will not forget either. And it led his mind to open up to every opportunity the collaboration could have.

“How did you get the Earth 50 times better in 15 minutes? It’s impossible.”

“You think you have the best version of that play until you sit down. Two or three minutes later, you’d like ‘How on Earth did you get 50 times better in 15 minutes?’ It’s impossible. So think for yourself, oh my son. Of course you’re Ryan Tedder.” “It’s surreal. It was a ridiculously amazing experience to work with such talented people. I hope I can do it again someday.”

PipoBeats’ newest single and music video, “Hate It”

That will follow for PipoBeats

The story doesn’t end with Songland for PipoBeats. In fact, it’s just the beginning.

“Let’s go overboard.”

“So it’s funny because I guess the best analogy to describe it is that the switch … has officially been activated. What this means is that we’re going to surpass the results. I’ll be posting ridiculous amounts of new Spanish music, new music videos will come out. “

He released a new album, “Singing Hills,” earlier this year. And he just came out with a music video for his single “Hate It”. If you’re looking for more of PipoBeats, you can find them at @PipoBeats on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and on their website.

