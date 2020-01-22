Our choices for the best ski and snowboard goggles of 2020

Ski goggles are often a side issue when thinking about your outfit on the mountain. Many inaccurately believe that the use of glasses is only to keep snow out of your eyes during a powdered day or when the snow cannons are turned on. That cannot be less true – we would claim that they are suitable for any condition. With many models offering interchangeable lenses, you can change your eye protection if circumstances change.

But just like any other piece of winter sports kit, there are a lot of options, and unfortunately too much junk. Of course you can jump on Amazon right now and purchase super cheap glasses for almost nothing. But why would you do that? More often than not, they are cheaply built and do not stick to the abuse to which they are exposed throughout the season. We have searched for some of the best glasses on the market and have compiled the list below. Let’s start.

Smith Squad XL

The Smith Squad goggles are at the center of the manufacturer’s range of goggles and offer a good mix of value and functionality without the high price tag. The cylindrical lens is equipped with Smith’s Fog-X anti-fog technology and three layers of foam to create a strong seal. This offers additional moisture-repellent properties that enable a dry, fog-free view of the terrain in front.

ChromaPop lens technology – a long-term staple of Smith’s sunglasses – works by filtering out specific wavelengths of light to reduce ambiguity in the part of our brain that processes color. The result is a visual brightness that allows you to drive in almost all lighting conditions with an almost unparalleled optical brightness. A protective non-ChromaPop lens is included with the package, and you can purchase other lenses separately and change them immediately. Add the company’s self-forming Responsive Fit frame that molds to the contours of your face, along with the ultra-wide silicone back strap and you have great glasses.

Oakley Flight Deck

Most of us probably know Oakley more for his sunglasses. They have been producing ski goggles for years with the same fashionable design as their sunglasses. The Flight Deck Goggle inspired by the fighter pilot is a great example, with a rimless design and interchangeable lenses. The Prizm lenses are Oakley’s version of Smith’s ChromaPop, which can eliminate glare while maximizing contrast and improving visibility. They also have an anti-fog coating, and although they are not sold as OTG frames (over the glass), most spectacle wearers can comfortably wear their glasses underneath because of the larger size and discreet notches at the temples.

Different lens options are available (you can also purchase additional lenses separately). However, we recommend that you select one of the Iridium lens options.

OutdoorMaster ski goggles Pro

Normally we are concerned about recommending cheap glasses to our readers with whom we have no experience. But the 1500 reviews of OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles Pro, of which more than 70% have five stars, are more than enough proof that this budget manufacturer for ski accessories might find out something. The company offers an amazing number of color options, including a respectable number of lens types. They are compatible with eyeglass and offer protection against fog, such as the well-known glasses brands.

The glasses fit well from the reviews and are surprisingly durable. And the lenses generally perform well compared to more expensive models, albeit with less contrast. As long as you keep in mind that these won’t be as good as the top brands, the OutdoorMasters might be a way to save on all the stuff you need to hit the slopes this year.

Anon M2

Anon is perhaps one of the best manufacturers of ski goggles on the market, and with that reputation comes a premium. We think they are worth it if you have the money for them, because they are both comfortable and durable. One of the coolest functions of the Anon M2 is not only the superior anti-fog capabilities of these lenses, but also how easy it is to change the lenses.

Strong magnets hold the lenses to the glasses themselves. To exchange them, put them off and put the new lens on. We understand your concerns about these glasses because it sounds like magnets are not enough to hold the lenses. That is not the case: reviewers say that although the lenses are extremely easy to change, they remain on even the most difficult falls. And the contrast and brightness are top thanks to the Zeiss Sonar lens technology that is built directly into the lens.

OutdoorMaster OTG

Just like the Pro glasses from OutdoorMaster, their OTG glasses (Over The Glass) are just as budget-conscious and just as well assessed. They are slightly larger than most glasses and can accommodate almost any size of glasses. The lenses are treated to prevent fogging and have a UV protective layer to protect your eyes in sunny conditions.

Unfortunately you cannot change the lenses of this specific model. However, these glasses are so cheap that you can buy different pairs for the different circumstances that you may encounter. We recommend that you purchase the version with clear lenses for low light conditions and at least one of the darker lenses for sunny conditions. However, a lens with approximately 50% VLT can be a good idea for cloudy days.

Giro Lusi

Most of the glasses that we have recommended so far work for men or women, although some of the larger models may be too large for a woman’s face. The Giro Lusi is a potential alternative that fits much better with a woman’s face. Just like Anon, Giro developed its lens technology with Zeiss (Giro calls it Vivid) to increase contrast and brightness while providing excellent glare and UV protection. Although it is not really frameless glasses, the lenses are just as interchangeable and you get both low light and full sun lenses with your purchase.

Owners say that the glasses fit well and do not cover easily. They are also sustainable, with many reports they have received different seasons from the same glasses. With a simple method to change lenses to boot, we would highly recommend the Giro Luisis to skiers and riders looking for glasses that are designed with women in mind. You will not be disappointed.

Smith I / O

Although the Smith Squads are great glasses, it is worth going to the I / O. You get superior anti-fog protection, as well as better ventilation and the company’s quick-release lens change system, making switching between hillside lenses a breeze. We appreciate the fact that Smith has two mirrored ChromaPop lenses with your purchase: Storm, which illuminates flat light and improves contrast on dark days, and the sun, which reduces glare and fills shadows. Another feature of the lens is Porex. This is a filter that allows air molecules to pass, but not water, so that no moisture can get between the lens layers, which makes an important contribution to the fogging of your glasses.

How do you choose the right glasses?

Although much of the process of choosing the right glasses is appropriate, we would find a more important consideration for long-term satisfaction by choosing the right lens. Although the obvious role of the glasses is for protection, they are also worn to help you see better on the hill. If you’ve ever been in the snow on a sunny day, you’ll see what we mean. The glare itself can be blinding and wearing sunglasses requires problems – spill once and they start flying.

If you generally ski or ride in the same conditions over and over again, glasses with non-removable lenses are fine. In this case, you probably want to send to lenses that offer a fair amount of visible light transmission (VLT), probably around 50% or so. A lens with a VLT of approximately 50% works well, although it may be too dark for night shots.

If you are in different circumstances, glasses with removable lenses are a much smarter purchase. Normally you get at least two lenses, one for sunny conditions with around 10% VLT and another for cloudy conditions, with a rating of around 50% VLT. If you are a night skier, we also recommend a clear lens, which in many cases has a VLT of 90% or higher. Choose an interchangeable lens system that easily lenses can be exchanged right away – you’ll thank us for doing it later.

Another important consideration is anti-fog. Nothing makes glasses more useful than an inability to stay fog-free. Almost every mid- and high-end pair of glasses will have this functionality, with generally better results on more expensive glasses. There are some exceptions to this, but as with everything else, you get what you pay for.

Finally, if you want to buy a helmet, select the same manufacturer for both the helmet and the glasses where possible. Although most glasses will play well with almost any helmet, you will get the best fit this way.

