Another bonkers product is the 2020 Battle for the White House Collector’s Chess set, the strange ones that brought you the Ped Egg pouf foot, the indestructible Brass Bullet pocket hose and the Egg Sitter support cushion. It is “a memory that you will cherish for generations and display proudly in your home,” promises the salesperson. And for just $ 99 (plus $ 9.99 shipping and handling), you too can turn family political feuds into addictive chess with the Presidential Edition of the game. Or, you can choose Standard versions or Deluxe for $ 39.99 and $ 59.98, respectively.

Republicans and Democrats compete in this game of chess, with the party leaders on each side represented and the party animal mascots, the elephant and the donkey, serving as pawns. The product website claims that each chess piece is “beautifully designed” with “incredible details”. And lest you think they are lying, right there in the advertisement and on the website is a person painstakingly painting a piece by hand.

There are so many quirks to choose from with this product, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top five:

While Trump and Pence are the king and queen of the Republican ensemble, the Democratic presidential candidates are pictured with empty podiums. “Because the Democratic candidates are not yet known,” says the ad, “you will receive two empty podiums to play now. Once the candidate is selected, you will be notified to acquire the final pieces to complete your set.” But beware , you will have to pay unspecified “separate fees” if you want the coins to represent the real Democratic candidates.

Other party leaders are also represented. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and other leaders of the Congress are the knights represented on the symbols of their party. Or, as the ad says, “legislative leaders Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer and McCarthy – knights riding donkeys and symbolic elephants!” Former Presidents and Vice Presidents Obama and Biden, as well as Bush and Cheney, serve as tower.

Justices Roberts, Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kavanaugh are the bishops, “stand guard to protect the Supreme Court” and act diagonally to uphold the Constitution.

If you really want to become whimsical, a golden upgrade version is also available. Upgrade your chess pieces to a “classic golden tone, which adds a luxurious touch to the game board”. Without a doubt, this is the version that Trump himself would buy. But it will cost you an additional $ 19.99.

And, of course, it comes with an “individually numbered certificate of authenticity!” Because you just know that there are going to be counterfeit versions of these pop-ups everywhere.

According to iSpot.tv, an analytics company that tracks purchases of commercial ads, Telebrands Corp., the company that makes the chess game, spent about $ 153,000 to run these ads between December 23 and today , generating approximately 17.6 million impressions. Since June 2019, the ad has aired 292 times.

The ad continues to portray smiling families happily playing chess. A grandparent playing on the Republican side highfives his grandson sitting next to him as a young college age man considering the Democrats’ next move. Interestingly, and perhaps reflecting the American electorate, in advertising it is still an older white man playing on the Republican side against a younger Democratic opponent. We contacted Telebrands Corp. to ask him for sales figures and we’ll update this story if we have news.

So, if you are still recovering from family political fights over Christmas, you can always order this chess set to build up tension at your next family reunion. You can yell at your grandfather about Medicare for All while your Bishop Sotomayor takes his Queen Mike Pence!