Our 10 best athletes in the Bay Area? We liked Posey, Steph and MadBum, but in what order? – The reporter

The task: Establish the 10 best athletes who honored the fields, grills, diamonds, hardwood and ice of the Bay Area during the decade that will soon be extinguished.

The focus is on what happened here from 2010 to 2019, inclusive. So, although we could easily have four Warriors on this team, we will not. And although we love you, Tim Lincecum, your Cy Young years were in 2008-09, and therefore you don't make the cut for our purposes.

Even without Lincecum's considerable stellar power and popularity, we still have a shame of riches from which we can sacrifice. We had six victory parades in the Bay this decade, and could have had a couple more. So let's have a good time calling to spend list for these athletic geniuses (in descending order). And we start with:

No. 10: Chris Wondolowski (earthquakes 2010-19)

Danville's own spent the entire decade with the Earthquakes, collecting 152 goals and three scoring titles, playing in five MLS All-Star games and being voted the Most Valuable Player in the league in 2012.

As the end of the decade glimpsed, their productivity was decreasing. But Wondo backed the clock on May 18 with a sensational four-goal bombing against Chicago that pushed it past Landon Donovan's 145 to the top of the MLS scoring list.

Guess who was one of the first to greet him.

"It's so surreal that I receive a message from Landon Donovan, who even knows my name," Wondolowski told MLS.com. "It's crazy. My rookie year was imagining 148 minutes. If I understood that it would have been great."

Wondolowski, 36, has already decided to play in the next decade, after signing a one-year contract for 2020.

N ° 9: Christian McCaffrey (2014-16 Stanford)

Son of the winner of the Super Bowl and Stanford football legacy, Ed McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey exploded like a rocket during his second season at The Farm. Able to hit from any position and from anywhere on the field, he ran for a 2,019-yard school record, caught 45 passes and scored 13 touchdowns.

His 382 blows of scrimmage were testimony to his conditioning and intensity. Its 3,864 multi-use yards flew the doors of the Barca Sanders NCAA record of 3,250. He was second (after Derrick Henry of Alabama) in the Heisman Trophy vote.

The injury limited McCaffrey's activity as a junior. But when I was in the field, I was as good as ever, running for 1,603 yards and catching 37 passes. A few days before McCaffrey finished ninth in the 2016 Heisman Trophy vote, he announced that he would enter the NFL draft.

N ° 8: Khalil Mack (Raiders 2014-17)

The Raiders used to be considered the team of the decades. It is unlikely that this decade will be remembered with love. But the Raiders produced a master hit. In the first round of the 2014 draft, they selected linebacker / wrecking ball Khalil Mack. He was a Raider for only four years, but what resume he left.

Do you like statistics? Mack had 40.5 captures in his 64 games as Raider. He forced nine loose balls and recovered another four. He had an interception, 84 quarterback punches and 68 tackles for loss.

Do you like honors? He was twice named All-Pro of the first team (a big deal in the NFL) and played in three Pro Bowls. He was voted the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. And then he left, he was changed to the Bears, talking about things that are not fondly remembered in Raider Nation.

No. 7: Patrick Willis (2010-14 49ers)

A 49ers first-round pick in 2007, Patrick Willis showed up for his first practice with the skills and presence of a 10-year veteran. He was the first All-Pro team as a rookie. But remember our mission statement: we are focused on the 2010-19 decade. Same as Willis. During his last five seasons with the 49ers, he was voted All-Pro three more times, while he was voted to the Pro Bowl four times.

It seemed, instinctively, that it was always where the action was. He had 11.5 catches and forced 10 loose balls.

Drafted by a word of mouth franchise, Willis, at the end of his term with San Francisco, had helped the 49ers to three consecutive postseason appearances, including a Super Bowl.

N ° 6: Frank Gore (49ers 2010-14)

By the time the current decade arrived, Gore had already filled the back of his chewing gum card. Gore, always the workhorse (played and played well four days after the death of his mother), continued to increase his statistical profile. In his last five seasons with the 49ers, he averaged 1,102 yards per season and 4.3 yards per attempt, earning three invitations to the Pro Bowl.

You could argue that it was never better than in the postseason of 2013. You may remember Colin Kaepernick running through the Packers in the wild card game. Gore was also there, with his standard 23-run start for 119 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 90 yards against Atlanta in the conference championship game. And he ran for 110 yards and a touch in the Super Bowl.

The man simply always appeared.

N ° 5: Andrew Luck (Stanford 2010-11)

Andrew Luck was no more than a sophomore at Stanford when sober and enlightened college football observers began to classify him against the pantheon of Stanford's great quarterbacks. "I think he would break all records in Stanford's history if he stayed (even if it was his last year)," said Todd Husak, a former Stanford quarterback.

Luck did not stay, declaring for the 2012 NFL draft and leaving a season of college eligibility on the table. Therefore, he did not keep so many records; his 82 touchdowns race mark is more striking. But the appeal of luck was not statistical. It was his arm, his intuition, his confidence and his potential that excited people. That and his 31-7 record in 38 games at Stanford.

He became the fourth player to be runner-up of the Heisman Trophy for two consecutive years, and obviously things did not fall for him in the NFL. But in college he had everything a quarterback could wish for.

No. 4: Kevin Durant (Warriors 2016-19)

The Warriors came from a season of 72 wins and a third consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant had consolidated his status as an elite scorer in nine seasons with Oklahoma City.

In the summer of 2017 they joined forces. There was no interested observer who knew exactly how this would develop.

For two years it developed wonderfully. Durant, perhaps the most talented player in the NBA, worked well in a collaboration, one that captured championships in 2017 and & # 39; 18, with Durant voted MVP of the Finals on both occasions. They were unbeatable.

You know the outcome: the dispute, the disaffection, the injuries, the defeat against Toronto in the 2019 Finals, followed by Durant's decision to move forward. As tempting as it is to host recriminations, don't go there Warrior fans. Kevin Durant gave you three years of heavenly rings.

No. 3: Buster Posey (Giants of 2010-19)

It is hard to believe now that when the Giants promoted Buster Posey to the majors in May 2010, they were not sure if he would stay.

It stuck. He became the initial recipient. He was an invaluable contributor as the Giants won the last game of the season to secure the division, defeated the Braves and the Reds to reach the World Series and captured the first title of the Giants World Series in 56 years.

Posey turned out to be everything the Giants expected. And when we say everything:

He was a rookie of the year. Two years later it was MVP. He won a batting title. It is a six-time All-Star. He won a Gold Glove and four Silver Sluggers. Oh yes, he pushed the Giants back to two other World Series wins.

Having said all that, perhaps Posey's best attribute is his human touch.

N ° 2: Madison Bumgarner (Giants of 2010-19)

Tim Lincecum was the head of pitching poster (5-1, 2.43) during the race for the Giants postseason championship in 2010. In 2012, Matt Cain was the horse (3-2, 3.60, seven strong innings in the Game 7 of the World Series).

In 2014, Madison Bumgarner rewrote the functional definition of the postseason ace, throwing a bleached in the play-in game and closing the World Series with five tickets without scoring in two days off.

For the postseason of 2014 it was 6-1, with an effectiveness of 1.03 miserable. They tied batters and historians in knots trying to discover what he had done and how he did it. In the World Series, he threw 21 innings (including a five-inning save in Game 7), and gave up only one run, in the seventh inning of Game 1, when the Giants led 7-0.

Bumgarner's silent strength, reliability and metrics resonated among the Giants fans. When the four-time All Star and low-maintenance superstar left the Giants, he was third in the San Francisco Giants' annals with 119 wins (behind Juan Marichal and Gaylord Perry), and second in strikeouts (behind Marichal).

N ° 1: Stephen Curry (Warriors 2010-19)

In June 2010, Warrior fans were conditioned to failure and ineptitude. You couldn't call them cynical: they filled Oracle Arena too often to hang that tag on them.

Therefore, Stephen Curry's writing did not cause much fanfare. Certainly there are no proclamations of "This is our time!" What Don Nelson did after acquiring Chris Webber.

Little did the fans of the team know:

Curry, once he passed the misery of the ankle; he would hypnotize with his shots; In fact, I would change the game by dragging it beyond the 3-point line of what most consider advisable. He would join with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Steve Kerr in a sacred alliance.

Almost out of nowhere, the Curry Warriors won as many NBA titles (three, in four seasons) as the Warriors had captured in their first 67 seasons of existence.

They dazzled. They delighted. Curry lit the fuse. He was part of three NBA titles; It was MVP twice; He won a scoring title.

Audacity has been your business card. He has taken shots or gambits that no other player would contemplate. The best part: he has done everything with a cheerful lightness of being.

