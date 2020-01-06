Otterbox launches the first anti-microbial screen protector, soon at Google, Samsung

Loading...

At CES, OtterBox has announced the first glass screen protector for smartphones with integrated antimicrobial technology registered with the EPA. The new Amplify Glass screen protector offers protection against scratches and drops and germs and comes to Google and Samsung smartphones after first arriving for iPhone.

OtterBox unveiled the new Amplify Glass antimicrobial screen protector that uses a patented ionic silver inserted into the glass to provide an antimicrobial force that does not deteriorate over time.

In addition to the germ-fighting design, OtterBox also says it offers users an impressive scratch and fall resistance and is easy to install.

“We use our phones every day and take them wherever we go, including some non-sanitary rooms,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “Amplify Glass now has patented antimicrobial technology that suppresses the growth of various common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don’t have to think about dirt in the phone.”

OtterBox has not yet released release or price information, but has shared that it will arrive on OtterBox.com “soon”.

You can view the existing Amplify screen protectors for smartphones on the OtterBox website.

