OtterBox Launches First EPA Approved Antimicrobial Glass Screen Protector for iPhone

Loading...

At CES, OtterBox announced the first glass screen protector for iPhone with integrated antimicrobial technology registered with the EPA. The new Amplify Glass screen protector offers protection against scratches and drops as well as against germs.

OtterBox has unveiled the new Amplify Glass antimicrobial screen protector which uses an exclusive ionic silver which is infused into the glass to provide antimicrobial power which does not degrade over time.

In addition to the anti-germ design, OtterBox also says that it offers users impressive resistance to scratches and drops and that it is easy to install.

“We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including some areas that are not fully sanitary,” said Jim Parke, CEO of OtterBox. “Amplify Glass now has exclusive antimicrobial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don’t have to think about the dirt on the phone.”

OtterBox has not yet released information about the release or pricing, but shared that it will be arriving “soon” on OtterBox.com.

You can view the existing Amplify glass screen protectors for iPhone on the OtterBox website, available in clear, anti-reflective and Edge2Edge versions.

FORT COLLINS, Colorado – For something we put on our faces every day, our smartphones are teeming with germs. OtterBox and Corning Introduce Enhanced Amplify Glass Screen Protector Line with EPA-registered Antimicrobial Technology.1

“We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including some areas that are not fully sanitary,” said Jim Parke, CEO of OtterBox. “Amplify Glass now has exclusive antimicrobial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don’t have to think about the dirt on the phone.”

Amplify screen protectors’ antimicrobial property is built into the glass to maintain its resistance to damage, optical clarity and sensitivity to touch.1

Amplify offers up to five times more scratch resistance than other glass protection options. 2 Durable drop and shock protection helps keep the screen clear. These enhanced Amplify Glass screen protectors are easy to install and compatible with OtterBox cases and will soon be available for the latest Apple iPhone devices. Other versions of Amplify Glass, including Glare Guard and Edge2Edge, are also available for the latest phones from Apple, Samsung and Google.

Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology registered with the EPA will soon be available on otterbox.com.

Stop by the OtterBox stand at PEPCOM for an overview of the latest glass technology from OtterBox and Corning.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ [/ embed]