Otter has launched a live transcript for Zoom meetings

Audio transfer is a huge pain. Fortunately, Otter just made it easier for people stuck at home in the endless Zoom meetings.

People on the popular audio transcription service announced on Thursday that the “Live Video Meeting Notes” feature will be available to Otter subscribers for Teams and Zoom Pro. According to Otter’s statement, paying users can open the LIVE menu at the top of the Zoom call to view Otter’s real-time transcript and add comments or pictures.

Otter should also be careful about downloading recorded Zoom calls for the transcript after the fact, too. It also hears both sides of a conversation when a speaker is wearing a headphone.

Otter for Teams is the most expensive service tier for Otter, which comes in at $ 30 per month. This means that this feature is more than just a business integration, which is useful because it can be for free site users or those paying for the individual product. You can get two months of free Otter for Teams service with the offer code “OTTER_RELIEF,” but this feature can be useful over two months from now.

Teams users are having a great week, but things are not so peachy for free users. As Mterable resident Otter expert Matt Binder found out, free users are limited to three file uploads before they upgrade their plan. They can still do up to 600 minutes of live transcript per month, but transcript after the fact is nearly impossible without coughing up at least $ 10 per month.

However, businesses that rely on Zoom and can afford Otter for Teams may be given this new shot tool. We also recommend the live transcription feature on Google Pixel 4 if you’ve got one lying around.

