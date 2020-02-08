Otter chaos: the mother of Florida, ‘alligator quarrel’, an otter who attacked daughter, family dog

SOUTH LAKELAND, Fla. – A Florida mother said she had to take an otter to protect her daughter and her dog.

You don’t often hear about aggressive river otters, but by making your way to a house next to Pipkin Road in South Lakeland – experts said this otter was absolutely not normal.

“My husband is so fond of” Case, you just whipped an alligator in the living room! “” Said Casina Ewert.

This otter has learned that you do not tamper with the instincts of a mother.

“I think life is full of surprises and you just have to be prepared for anything,” said Casina Ewert.

The wild story began when Gwyn Ewert, 17, left the family dog, Scooter, outside before dawn on Tuesday morning, February 4. Scooter found an enemy.

“I sprinted to the back door and I was like” Scooter! “” Gwyn Ewert said. “All I saw was a big black ball all over the place, so he stumbled through the door and I tried to close it as quickly as possible, but then the otter got stuck.”

By that time the whole house was awake and Gwyn Ewert’s mother came in.

“He and the dog are in a big confused tumbleweed, turning around here,” said Casina Ewert.

Then mother took care of business.

“I took it,” said Casina Ewert. “This is the chair. I walked past this chair and I said, “Someone is opening the door” – shouted with it and I grabbed it and it was as if he was pulling the chair back and he said, “Eeek.” “

Casina Ewert threw the otter outside and discovered that it bit her daughter. Several rabies shots later, Gwyn Ewert and Scooter were recovering.

Meanwhile, Florida Fish and Wildlife officials were hunting for the otter and dropping traps in an attempt to catch him. A neighbor recorded video of an otter in the area later that day. FFW official also said to have received notifications from an aggressive otter who attacked another dog.

Dustin Hooper with All Creatures Wildlife Control said he has never seen an otter act like this.

“Every time an otter lands, looking for a human, something is wrong,” said Hooper. “They usually see you – they are gone.”

28,039465

-81,949804

.