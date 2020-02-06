Ottawa terrorist accused of trying to radicalize prisoners released from prison, living in Calgary halfway home

Carlos Larmond, the terrorist twins in Ottawa who were imprisoned in 2016 for trying to leave the country to fight for the Islamic state, and later accused of trying to radicalize other prisoners, has been released from prison and lives peacefully in a halfway home in Calgary.

Larmond, now 29, was such a security inside that he was transferred to the Special Handling Unit (SHU), the country’s super-maximum prison, revealing the conditional administrative documents. The SHU has imprisoned the most heinous criminals, including Clifford Olson, Karla Homolka, Luka Magnotta and Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher.

Together with his twin brother Ashton, Larmond was part of a domestic terrorist cluster in Ottawa, where at least two men died fighting for the Islamic State, and several others were arrested.

The prison status of Carlos Larmond was reclassified in 2017 and he was sent back to a prison with maximum security. In 2019 his classification was changed to medium-security offender with a high risk to public safety.

“You have not shown significant evidence of change since imprisonment, while trying to radicalize others and threatening authority,” wrote a conditional board member at the end of November.

The probation officer commented: “If you had continued these plans, you would probably have been directly or indirectly involved in killing and injuring many people.”

“Although your violent history is limited, you showed a significant commitment to your case and you continued to hold on to those beliefs while you were locked up,” the conditional board member wrote in an official assessment of the case.

The conditional member of the board described Larmond’s potential damage to others and national security as exceptional.

After credit for the time in pre-trial detention, Larmond was sentenced to five years in 2016. He was released under a law requiring federal offenders to be released after serving two-thirds of a fixed sentence. In this release law, the perpetrator serves the rest of his sentence in the community.

The release is not granted by the conditional board, although it is authorized to impose conditions.

In the case of Larmond, the conditional administration determined that he lived in a half-way house with a curfew and no night rights, and he must submit to police checks to check his phone for his search history.

If he does not violate the conditions, he will be released in 2021.

Larmond was arrested in January 2015 at a Montreal airport when he embarked on a flight abroad in the hope of participating in an Islamic State training camp.

His rapid descent to Islamic extremism was commissioned by his dominant twin brother, Ashton.

Ashton was arrested alongside Carlos in Ottawa and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The case of the RCMP against the twins included tapping and body wire proof provided by the informant. That evidence in particular revealed troubling thoughts and plans from Ashton, the leader of the group.

After seeing a soldier in Tim Hortons, Ashton said he wanted to cut his throat. He was also heard telling Carlos how a terror attack in a cafe in Sydney, Australia, should have gone down: “You take the head of one of them, then you have control.”

In the RCMP branches, Carlos expressed hatred for imams preaching modern Islam. He said they are worse than unbelievers because they tell Muslims to sharpen pencils instead of knives.

When Larmond was imprisoned in 2016, the judge said his terrorist plans were a betrayal of the teachings of Islam and he hoped the young man had learned the mistakes of his ways.

Prior to his conviction, Larmond was viciously attacked in the Innes Road Jail after allegedly threatening a man who refused to convert to Islam.

According to prisoners who spoke to this newspaper, Carlos told prisoners that if they did not convert to Islam, their families would be killed on the outside by ISIL.

The Larmond twins, both Muslim converts, were previously drug dealers in East Ottawa and had a restless upbringing, according to court records.

Carlos Larmond’s most vivid childhood memory of his father, a career criminal, would see him in prison around Christmas, he once said.

The terror cluster of the twins also included Suliman Mohamed, who was convicted in the same way as the Larmonds; Khadar Khalib, reportedly killed in the battle for ISIL; and John Maguire, who appeared in an ISIS propaganda video, shot abroad and praised domestic terrorist attacks on Canadian military personnel. Maguire was also killed in Syria.

The case against Awso Peshdary, the alleged financier of the group, is still before the court.

