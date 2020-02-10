Ottawa starts consultations on indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain pipeline paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 10, 2020

CALGARIA – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is starting a new consultation with indigenous groups to determine if and how they can participate in ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline and the expansion project.

Speaking in Calgary, the minister says that up to 129 communities will be consulted in the coming weeks and months to ensure they have a chance of “meaningful economic participation” in the pipeline.

He says the groups are asked about their level of support for options based on shares or earnings, and whether groups are willing to work with each other through existing or new organizations.

In a speech last week, the minister welcomed a ruling from the Federal Court of Appeal that set aside a challenge of the Trans Mountain expansion project by four BC. First Nations, and they point out that the project is important for the economic well-being of the West.