Ottawa public high school teachers and support staff are planning a one-day strike on January 15

Loading...

Education staff held an information pick at the Gloucester High School on December 11.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

High school teachers and support staff from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Upper Canada District School Board are planning to run away on Wednesday, January 15 as the one-day rotating strikes run through the province.

It is the fifth strike of a day by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) to put pressure on the provincial government in tense contract negotiations.

The school board of Ottawa-Carleton District has not yet announced whether schools will close that day. But parents must be prepared because it is likely.

When OSSTF organized its first strike on December 4, the board closed both primary and secondary schools.

The strike also includes support staff at many schools in the French-speaking Catholic and public school boards in the Ottawa region. (Teachers on those boards belong to another union.)

At the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario, 25 schools are hit by the strike.

48 schools have been affected at the Conseil des Écoles Catholiques du Center-Est.

Just outside of Ottawa, OSSTF members will organize a full walk in Conseil scolaire de catholique de l’Est, the French-speaking Catholic school board in Eastern Ontario, including Cornwall, Alexandria, Hawkesbury, Vankleek Hill, Rockland and Casselman.

OSSTF plans complete walkouts on 16 boards throughout the province.

OSSTF President Harvey Bischof reiterated his offer to stop the strike if the government cancels the switch to larger classes and returns to the workforce during the 2018-19 school year.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce “continues to tell the false story that this dispute is about compensation,” Bischof said in a statement. The union says major problems are larger classes, compulsory online courses at high schools and support for students with high needs.

Lecce said that the main issue in the dispute is wages. He criticizes the union for escalating the conflict and says that strikes only hurt children.

The government has offered an annual increase of one percent, while OSSTF is aiming for an increase in the cost of living, which is currently around two percent.

OSSTF members will also continue their partial withdrawal of services at all schools, including participation in standardized provincial testing and commenting on report cards.

jmiller@postmedia.com

Twitter: @JacquieAMiller

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Iran to Canada: If you think we shot down Flight 752, prove it

The Seatmates: They shared row two on the upper deck of OC Transpo bus 8155; they would share answers about the crash later

Meghan returns to Canada while British royals try to solve Harry Rift