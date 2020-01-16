Ottawa police are looking for a woman, 45, missing since January 10

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in finding Vanessa Williams, 45, missing since January 10.

Ottawa police services

The Ottawa police are asking for public assistance in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since January 10.

The Vanessa Williams family is worried about her well-being, the police said.

She is described as Caucasian, weighing 170 cm and weighing five kilos, weighing 54 kg, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen in a brown winter coat, rubber ankle boots, jeans and a brown tuque.

Williams, who did not have a permanent address, is known to visit the Rideau Center and downtown.

Anyone who knows Williams’s place of residence must call the police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that may help investigators, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling for free Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

