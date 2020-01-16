Ottawa police are looking for a woman, 45, missing since January 10

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in finding Vanessa Williams, 45, missing since January 10.

The Ottawa police are asking for public assistance in finding a 45-year-old woman who has been missing since January 10.

The Vanessa Williams family is worried about her well-being, the police said.

She is described as Caucasian, weighing 170 cm and weighing five kilos, weighing 54 kg, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen in a brown winter coat, rubber ankle boots, jeans and a brown tuque.

Williams, who did not have a permanent address, is known to visit the Rideau Center and downtown.

Anyone who knows Williams’s place of residence must call the police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that may help investigators, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling for free Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca

